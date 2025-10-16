Two of Türkiye’s brightest football prodigies, Arda Güler and Kenan Yıldız, have been named among Europe’s elite for the 2025 Golden Boy Award – a prestigious recognition of the continent’s most promising under-21 talents.

Their inclusion not only honors individual excellence but also underscores the growing impact of young Turkish players on the grand stage of European football.

Founded in 2003 by Italy’s Tuttosport, the Golden Boy Award celebrates the best young footballer born on or after Jan. 1, 2005, competing in one of UEFA’s top 25 leagues.

Past winners include global icons such as Lionel Messi, Wayne Rooney, Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

The accolade, which can only be claimed once, excludes 2024’s winner, Barcelona’s 18-year-old sensation Lamine Yamal.

This year’s 25-man shortlist, announced on Oct. 15, features a dazzling array of talent drawn from Tuttosport’s Golden Boy Index alongside five editorial “wild card” selections.

Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain lead with three nominees each, while 14 clubs from eight different nations are represented overall – a testament to Europe’s thriving youth academies and global scouting reach.

The winner will be revealed in December after a vote by leading European football journalists.

Güler the new maestro

Among the headline names stands Güler, Real Madrid’s 20-year-old attacking midfielder who has rapidly evolved into one of La Liga’s brightest young stars.

Signed from Fenerbahçe in 2023 for 20 million euros ($23.3 million), Güler overcame an injury-plagued debut season to blossom into a creative force this year.

His left-footed precision, balance and flair have drawn comparisons to Lionel Messi – earning him the nickname “the Turkish Messi.”

As of mid-October, he has produced three goals and an assist in just 565 minutes across all competitions, boasting an expected goals (xG) tally of 2.31.

Highlights of his season include a long-range thunderbolt in La Liga and a deft assist in the UEFA Champions League that helped Real Madrid maintain their title charge.

On the international stage, Güler’s influence continues to grow.

As a key figure in Türkiye’s promising 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign, his creativity and composure have made him indispensable to the national setup.

His Golden Boy nomination marks both a personal triumph and a symbol of Türkiye’s growing presence in elite European football.

Kenan the star

Equally compelling is the rise of Juventus’ Kenan Yıldız.

At 20, the forward has built on a breakout 2024 season to cement his place among Europe’s most dynamic young attackers.

A graduate of Bayern Munich’s youth academy, Yıldız made the bold move to Turin in 2022 and it has paid off handsomely.

His blend of power, technical finesse and positional intelligence has made him a cornerstone of Thiago Motta’s rejuvenated Juventus side.

This season, Yıldız has tallied nine goal contributions across club and country, including a brace in Türkiye’s World Cup qualifying wins over Bulgaria and Georgia.

His versatility – capable of operating as a winger, attacking midfielder or second striker – has earned him consistent minutes and multiple contract extensions at the Italian club.

Having already surpassed 50 senior appearances for Juventus, the Old Lady’s No. 10's rapid ascent reflects both maturity and world-class potential.