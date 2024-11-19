Benfica forward Angel Di Maria has revealed he is preparing for life beyond the pitch, studying to become a coach as he looks ahead to a future on the sidelines after concluding his remarkable 20-year playing career.

The 36-year-old, who played a pivotal role in Argentina’s 2022 World Cup triumph, retired from international football in July after securing his second Copa América title.

A veteran of top clubs including Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Paris Saint-Germain, Di Maria has continued to shine this season. He has scored five goals and provided two assists in 14 appearances for Benfica, including a standout performance in their 4-0 Champions League victory over Atlético Madrid last month.

"I am taking the course to be a coach. I am doing it just in case," Di Maria said in an interview with Clank Media published Monday. "From the age of 30, I started to see football differently and analyze it.

"I started to see it not only from the player’s side but also how a coach might see it. I know that coaching is much more difficult because it takes a lot more time. As a player, you just train and go home.

"When I retire, I would like to enjoy time with my family for a while, but later on, maybe this can happen."

Di Maria, who rejoined Benfica last year from Italian side Juventus, is under contract with the Portuguese club until June 2025.