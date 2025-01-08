Didier Deschamps, France's longest-serving national team coach, will bid farewell after the 2026 World Cup, capping a storied tenure that has cemented him as a legend of French football.

The French Football Federation (FFF) confirmed the 56-year-old's decision not to renew his contract, signaling the end of an era defined by unparalleled success.

Deschamps, a former France captain, ascended to the coaching helm in 2012, inheriting a squad searching for stability.

Over the next decade, his meticulous approach brought back Les Bleus to the global scene, earning a World Cup title in 2018 and a Nations League crown in 2021.

France's coach Didier Deschamps celebrates as they do a lap of honor during a ceremony to celebrate the victory of the 2018 World Cup at the end of the UEFA Nations League match between France and Netherlands at the Stade de France stadium, Saint-Denis, Paris, Sept. 9, 2018. (AFP Photo)

His managerial record of 165 matches is unmatched in French football history, with his teams characterized by a blend of flair and tactical discipline.

Architect of glory

As a player, Deschamps was a master tactician on the field, captaining France to their first World Cup triumph in 1998 and a European Championship in 2000.

Nicknamed "the water carrier" by Eric Cantona, he epitomized efficiency, anchoring squads that thrived under his leadership.

His club career was equally illustrious, highlighted by Champions League titles with Marseille in 1993 and Juventus in 1996.

When Deschamps retired from playing, his hunger for success transitioned seamlessly to coaching.

After guiding Monaco to a Champions League final in 2003 and steering Juventus back to Serie A in 2007, he returned to France, where he led Marseille to their first league title in 18 years in 2010.

Two years later, he took charge of the national team, setting the stage for a golden era.

Deschamps’ tenure as France's coach saw peaks and valleys.

After an underwhelming start, he rebuilt a fractured squad following the 2010 World Cup rebellion under Raymond Domenech.

His emphasis on discipline and unity laid the foundation for a resurgence that culminated in the 2018 World Cup victory, where France’s dynamic attack and defensive prowess shone brightly.

Under his guidance, France also reached the Euro 2016 final, falling short to Portugal on home soil, and the 2022 World Cup final, where a penalty shootout against Argentina denied them back-to-back titles.

Deschamps’ adaptability and reliance on key players like Kylian Mbappe often turned the tide in critical moments, though his decisions – such as excluding Karim Benzema and Samir Nasri – sometimes sparked controversy.

Successor in waiting?

With Deschamps’ departure on the horizon, speculation swirls about his successor.

Zinedine Zidane, a former teammate and global icon, has emerged as the frontrunner.

Christophe Dugarry, another ex-teammate, expressed hope for Zidane’s appointment:

“I’ve long wished for Zidane to take the reins. It’s a personal hope, and I believe 2026 could be the right moment,” Dugarry said on RMC Radio.

Les Bleus still need to secure qualification for the 2026 World Cup, but Deschamps’ final act will undoubtedly command attention.