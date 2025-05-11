Bayer Leverkusen’s final home game under Xabi Alonso’s reign ended in disappointment as Borussia Dortmund claimed a 4-2 victory, putting a dent in the hosts’ hopes while boosting Dortmund’s Champions League ambitions.

Alonso, who led Leverkusen to their historic Bundesliga title and German Cup last season, announced his departure from the club on Friday, with Real Madrid tipped as his likely destination.

His farewell was met with heartfelt tributes from the fans, who held up banners and chanted "Danke Xabi" before the match. However, Dortmund, despite being pinned back for much of the first half, came to life after falling behind.

Leverkusen dominated the opening period, with Dortmund’s goalkeeper Gregor Kobel making seven crucial saves to keep his side in the game. Leverkusen’s pressure paid off in the 31st minute when Florian Wirtz danced through the penalty area and laid it off for Jeremie Frimpong to curl a stunning strike into the top corner.

But Dortmund responded almost immediately. Two minutes later, Karim Adeyemi set up Julian Brandt, who fired home the equalizer. Brandt then turned provider just before halftime, winning the ball on the sideline and crossing for Julian Ryerson, who drove in a low shot to put Dortmund ahead.

The second half saw a flurry of goals. Adeyemi and Serhou Guirassy, who had both netted braces in the previous week’s 4-0 win over Wolfsburg, added to their tallies. Guirassy’s goal marked his 33rd of the season from 44 games in all competitions, solidifying his impact at Dortmund.

Leverkusen, despite Alonso’s emotional farewell and strong early performance, could not mount a comeback. Wirtz, who has been linked with a summer move, assisted Jonas Hofmann’s late goal in stoppage time for a brief consolation.

Alonso will take charge of Leverkusen one final time in next week’s match at Mainz, but with Leverkusen already assured of a second-place finish, their season is effectively over. Meanwhile, Dortmund, who were once languishing in 12th place, have now surged to within a point of fourth-place Freiburg, keeping their Champions League hopes alive.

Dortmund head coach Niko Kovac remains optimistic, stating, "It’s not in our hands, but we’re a bit closer, and we’ve got one more final next week at home."

The game also marked an emotional farewell for Alonso, who was presented with a street sign, dinner jacket, and framed photo as tokens of gratitude for his successful tenure at Leverkusen. The Spanish manager, who joined the club in October 2022, brought them their first-ever Bundesliga title, finishing unbeaten in the league and securing the German Cup. However, a treble was narrowly missed when they were defeated by Atalanta in the Europa League final.

Alonso’s contract runs until 2026, but with Real Madrid a likely destination, the 41-year-old will leave behind a legacy as one of Leverkusen’s most successful managers. Alongside him, defender Jonathan Tah will also depart, while key loan players, including Nordi Mukiele, Mario Hermoso, and Emiliano Buendia, will return to their parent clubs. The future of playmaker Florian Wirtz remains uncertain, with top European clubs reportedly interested in his services.