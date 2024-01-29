The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) advanced to the quarterfinals of the Africa Cup of Nations by defeating seven-time champions Egypt in a penalty shootout, securing an 8-7 victory after the teams played to a 1-1 draw in the round-of-16 match on Sunday.

Egypt's goalkeeper, Mohamed Abou Gabal, struck the crossbar with his penalty kick, opening the door for Lionel Mpasi to secure Congo's spot in the quarterfinals.

Gabal filled in for the regular goalkeeper, Mohamed el-Shenawy, who dislocated his shoulder in the team’s final group game against Cape Verde.

This marked the latest setback for Egypt, who had earlier lost Liverpool star Mohamed Salah to a hamstring injury during the 2-2 draw with Ghana in their second match.

In a bid to change the teams’ fortunes, the Egyptian Football Association conducted a ritual, sacrificing a cow on Thursday.

Congo’s Meschack Elia scored the opening goal in the 37th minute after Egypt's defense was caught out by a quick throw-in.

Mostafa Mohamed equalized from the penalty spot in first-half stoppage time.

Extra time was needed between two teams that had failed to win any of their games so far.

Egypt finished the game with 10 players when defender Mohamed Hamdy received his second yellow card for a late challenge on Simon Banza.

In the shootout, Mohamed converted Egypt’s second penalty to the right of the goal, but Congo's Arthur Masuaku reciprocated by sending his effort over. No other players missed until Abou Gabal did.

Congo will face Guinea in the next round.

Guinea strike again

Mohamed Bayo scored in the eighth minute of stoppage time to send Guinea into the quarterfinals with a 1-0 win over 10-man Equatorial Guinea.

The game was heading for extra time when Ibrahim Diakite crossed for Bayo to finally break the deadlock with a header inside the near post.

It was effectively the last play of the game, leaving the exhausted Equatoguinean players slumped on the field.

The majority of the 36,340 fans in attendance celebrated, mindful of Equatorial Guinea’s 4-0 win over Ivory Coast in the previous match – a result that almost knocked the host nation out.

But the Guinea players and fans had their own reasons to celebrate.

"It means a lot because we knew the historical nature of this match. We knew that, by winning, it would be the first time since 1976 that we won a knockout game,” said Guinea coach Kaba Diawara, who wiped away tears as he left the field and was applauded by journalists before the post-match news conference.

"We’re proud. We’ve been working together for two years and we’ve grown together,” Diawara said. "We managed to adapt, even if the manner wasn’t the best. Last minute. But I said I wanted us to win. And that’s what we did.”

Tournament top scorer Emilio Nsue missed a penalty in the 69th minute for Equatorial Guinea when his spot-kick struck the right post. It maintained the game’s zero shots on target up to that point.

The penalty was awarded through VAR for a foul by Guinea defender Sekou Sylla on Iban Salvador.

Equatorial Guinea defender Federico Bikoro was shown a straight red card in the 55th minute for kicking Bayo while attempting a clearance.

Guinea star Serhou Guirassy made his entrance to a huge roar from the supporters shortly afterward.

The Stuttgart forward’s impact has been limited by a thigh injury sustained in a pre-tournament warmup.

"I think I can start the next game, but you have to ask the trainer," Guirassy said.