Democratic Republic of Congo coach Sebastien Desabre received heartbreaking news moments after his team's historic 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign came to an end, learning during a post-match news conference that his father had died.

The announcement came shortly after DR Congo's 2-1 loss to England in the Round of 32 on Tuesday, ending the nation's first-ever World Cup appearance after a remarkable run to the knockout stage.

As Desabre concluded a roughly seven-minute news conference reflecting on his team's performance, a team press officer unexpectedly addressed the room.

"We would like to inform you that the coach has lost his father. Our condolences," the official said.

Desabre, seated beside the press officer, appeared visibly stunned. He paused briefly, quietly responded, "Thank you," and walked out of the room as silence fell over those in attendance.

The Congolese federation did not release further information about his father's death, including the circumstances or when it occurred. It also remained unclear whether Desabre had been informed privately beforehand or learned of the tragedy for the first time during the public announcement.

The emotional scene overshadowed what had been a courageous performance by the Leopards against one of the tournament favorites.

Playing in Atlanta, DR Congo took a surprise seventh-minute lead through Brian Cipenga and frustrated England for much of the match with disciplined defending and several key saves from goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi.

England eventually broke through as captain Harry Kane equalized in the 75th minute before scoring the winner four minutes from full time, completing a comeback that ended the African side's memorable tournament.

Despite the defeat, DR Congo left the World Cup with one of the competition's most inspiring stories.

Making their debut on football's biggest stage, the Leopards exceeded expectations by advancing beyond the group stage and reaching the knockout rounds for the first time. Their disciplined displays, resilience against stronger opponents and fearless style of play earned widespread praise throughout the tournament.

Desabre, a French coach who has built a reputation working across African football, played a central role in that success. He guided DR Congo through a demanding qualification campaign and transformed the team into one capable of competing with the world's elite through tactical discipline, defensive organization and strong collective spirit.

His leadership helped deliver one of the greatest achievements in Congolese football history, giving supporters a tournament to remember despite the painful ending.

The tragedy that followed the final whistle cast a somber shadow over that accomplishment, reminding the football world that even on the sport's grandest stage, personal loss can eclipse every result.

Messages of support and condolences quickly spread across the football community following the news conference, while video of the emotional moment circulated widely on social media.

No additional details about Desabre's father or funeral arrangements have been released, as the coach and his family continue to grieve privately.