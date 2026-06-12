The Democratic Republic of the Congo has arrived in Houston for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, completing a tightly controlled journey shaped as much by public health restrictions as by football ambition.

The DR Congo national football team, known as the Leopards, landed in Texas after a 21-day monitored isolation period in Belgium and a connecting flight through Paris, following strict travel protocols linked to an Ebola outbreak in their home country. Their arrival on June 11-12 places them in the United States ahead of their long-awaited return to football’s biggest stage, their first World Cup appearance since 1974, when the nation competed as Zaire.

The journey to North America unfolded under extraordinary conditions. In May 2026, an Ebola outbreak caused by the Bundibugyo virus emerged in eastern DRC, spreading across parts of Ituri, North Kivu and South Kivu, and prompting the World Health Organization to declare a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. As cases rose, U.S. authorities tightened entry requirements for travelers linked to affected regions.

To comply, the DRC squad was required to remain in a controlled “bubble” in Belgium, where they were already based for pre-tournament preparations. The team canceled a planned camp in Kinshasa and scrapped a friendly against Chile in Spain, reshaping their build-up around safety protocols and limited international friendlies. FIFA and the national federation confirmed full compliance before travel clearance was granted.

DR Congo fans in the Omni Houston Hotel lobby ahead of the team's arrival in Houston, ahead of the FIFA World Cup, Houston, Texas, U.S., June 11, 2026. (Reuters Photo)

Head coach Sebastien Desabre has kept the focus on performance amid disruption, stressing adaptability and unity as key to the team’s progress.

“It has been a while since the people have seen the team at the World Cup,” he said, adding that qualification itself was a milestone. He pointed to the group’s ability to stay disciplined through uncertainty and continue preparation despite setbacks, including two competitive friendlies staged in Europe.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup places the DRC in Group K alongside Portugal national football team, Colombia national football team, and Uzbekistan national football team. All three fixtures represent first-time meetings at this level, adding unpredictability to an already demanding group.

DRC opens its campaign on June 17 against Portugal in Houston before facing Colombia in Guadalajara on June 23 and Uzbekistan in Atlanta on June 27. The squad will remain based in Houston throughout the group stage, training at local facilities as they adjust to tournament conditions.

This World Cup marks a significant return after a 52-year absence. As Zaire in 1974, the team became the first sub-Saharan African side to qualify for the tournament but exited without a point. The current squad, built largely from Europe-based players, earned its place through a strong qualification run that included wins over Cameroon and Nigeria, followed by a playoff victory against Jamaica. Captain Chancel Mbemba has been central to the team’s leadership core.

Beyond football, the team’s presence carries wider weight at home, where travel restrictions have limited supporter movement and added strain on fans hoping to attend matches in the United States. The federation has reportedly sought ticket refunds in response to the situation.