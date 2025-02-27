Former Ivory Coast striker Didier Drogba and Ghanaian legend Michael Essien have leapt to the defense of their ex-Chelsea manager, Jose Mourinho after the Turkish club Galatasaray accused the Portuguese tactician of making racist remarks.

The controversy erupted following Monday’s heated Istanbul derby, which ended in a goalless draw between Mourinho’s Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray.

After the match, Mourinho allegedly described the Galatasaray bench as "jumping like monkeys,” sparking outrage from the club.

In response, Galatasaray vowed to initiate criminal proceedings, claiming Mourinho’s remarks were racist and "derogatory towards the Turkish people."

Fenerbahçe quickly countered the accusations, insisting Mourinho’s words had been "taken out of context and deliberately distorted."

'How can my 'Dad' be a racist?'

Drogba, a Chelsea icon who later played for Galatasaray, took to X on Wednesday to back Mourinho, whom he considers a father figure.

"Dear Galatasaray, you know how proud I was to wear the yellow and red jersey and my love for the most decorated club in Turkey!!" Drogba wrote. "We all know how passionate and heated rivalries can be, and I’ve been lucky enough to experience it."

Galatasaray's Didier Drogba reacts to referee Felix Brych showing him a yellow card during the Champions League last 16 second leg soccer match between Chelsea and Galatasaray at Stamford Bridge stadium, London, U.K., March 18, 2014. (AP Photo)

Addressing the allegations, he added: "I’ve known Jose for 25 years. Trust me, he is not a racist. History, both past and recent, proves it. Let’s focus on our games, support our brilliant lions, and win the league to get closer to our 5th star."

Galatasaray currently leads the Turkish Super Lig by six points over Fenerbahçe and would add a fifth star to their crest with a 25th league title.

Drogba ended his message with a pointed question: "How can my 'Dad' be a racist... Come on guys."

Essien's support

Michael Essien also stood by Mourinho, posting an old photo of himself, Drogba and Mourinho on X and Instagram, accompanied by three heart emojis – an implicit show of solidarity.