Galatasaray are set to launch criminal proceedings against Jose Mourinho and file formal complaints with football’s governing bodies, accusing the Fenerbahçe coach of making racist remarks following a Turkish Süper Lig match.

The league leaders released a statement after Monday’s lackluster goalless draw with Fenerbahçe, confirming the legal actions against the 62-year-old Portuguese coach.

Mourinho, who moved to Istanbul from Roma last year, has previously managed top clubs like Chelsea, Manchester United, Real Madrid and Inter Milan.

Mourinho was fined and suspended earlier this season for a tirade against local match officials and the league.

His comments regarding Turkish referees and the Galatasaray bench following Monday's match between the top two teams in the domestic league sparked further criticism.

In a statement, Galatasaray said Mourinho had "persistently issued derogatory statements directed toward the Turkish people."

"Today, his discourse has escalated. We hereby formally declare our intention to initiate criminal proceedings concerning the racist statements made by Jose Mourinho, and shall accordingly submit official complaints to UEFA and FIFA."

In his post-match interview, Mourinho welcomed the decision to bring in a foreign referee for the game and also praised Slavko Vincic of Slovenia for a "top performance."

Mourinho said he went to see the referee to thank him following the game.

When he saw the fourth official – a Turkish referee – Mourinho said he told him: "If you are the referee ... it would be a disaster."

Asked about a challenge early in the match, he said a Turkish referee would have reacted with a yellow card "after the big dive and their bench jumping around like monkeys."

In November, the outspoken Mourinho was banned for a game and fined following his diatribe about Turkish football, when he said he was fighting "the system" and suggested officials were biased against his team.

He has led Fenerbahçe to a Europa League round-of-16 matchup against Rangers next month.