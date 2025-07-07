Kevin Durant is heading to Houston, and the deal that sent him there is already a part of NBA history.

The league approved the record-setting seven-team trade Sunday, a sprawling transaction that sends the two-time champion and four-time scoring leader from Phoenix to the Rockets, with 13 players and a flurry of draft picks and rights exchanged among the Suns, Rockets, Hawks, Timberwolves, Warriors, Nets and Lakers.

Durant, 35, averaged 26.6 points last season in Phoenix, continuing his legacy as one of the most efficient scorers the league has ever seen. With 30,000 career points under his belt – eighth all-time – he now joins a rebuilding Rockets squad eager to turn a corner.

"Kevin impacts the game on both ends of the court and is one of the most efficient scorers in the history of basketball," said Rockets general manager Rafael Stone. "We liked the growth our team showed last season and believe Kevin’s skill set will integrate seamlessly.”

The Rockets dealt away Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and the draft rights to Khaman Maluach to Phoenix, also surrendering a 2026 and a 2032 second-round pick.

In return, they not only landed Durant but also center Clint Capela from Atlanta, reinforcing a roster that showed promise under head coach Ime Udoka.

“Having played against Kevin and coached him before, I know he’s the type of competitor who fits with what we’re building,” said Udoka. “His dedication, IQ, and love for the game make him one of the most respected players of his generation.”

The deal smashes the previous record of a six-team trade that moved Klay Thompson to Dallas last summer.

This seven-team saga touched nearly every corner of the league: Golden State received the rights to Jahmai Mashack, Brooklyn acquired two second-round picks from Houston, and Atlanta picked up David Roddy, cash, and a 2031 second-round pick swap.

Minnesota and the Lakers were involved for salary and pick-balancing measures, with additional second-round picks and swaps expected to finalize in the coming weeks – some possibly extending to 2032, meaning high schoolers today may one day be listed in trade footnotes from this deal.

Durant returns to Texas, where he starred in college at the University of Texas and won National Player of the Year honors before being drafted second overall by Seattle in 2007.

His NBA journey now spans five franchises: SuperSonics/Thunder, Warriors, Nets, Suns, and now the Rockets. He won titles with Golden State in 2017 and 2018, became Team USA's all-time leading Olympic scorer, and earned four gold medals across four Summer Games.

Phoenix, in a statement, thanked Durant for his time with the franchise.

"One of the greatest to ever play the game," said Suns general manager Brian Gregory. "As a Sun, he reached the 30,000-point milestone and made a lasting impact on the court and in our community. We wish him the best in Houston."