Dutch football powerhouse Ajax has signed Turkish central defender Ahmetcan Kaplan from Süper Lig champion Trabzonspor, the club confirmed Friday.

In a statement, Ajax said it has reached an agreement with the 19-year-old player and Trabzonspor on his permanent move to the Amsterdam club.

Ajax added that the deal will keep him at the Johan Cruijff Arena until June 30, 2027.

Meanwhile, Trabzonspor announced on Borsa Istanbul that Ajax will pay a 9.5 million euros ($9.56 million) transfer fee for Kaplan.

A product of the Trabzonspor academy, Kaplan was promoted to the Turkish club's senior team in 2020.

He helped Trabzonspor win the Turkish Süper Lig title last season and appeared in 18 matches.

He is also part of Türkiye's under-21 national team.