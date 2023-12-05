Fenerbahçe dominated the 14th week of Süper Lig, securing a triumphant 4-1 victory against Sivasspor on Monday.

The Yellow Canaries, led by gaffer Ismail Kartal, showcased a flawless performance that left no room for errors in the intense battle for the top spot.

The game kicked off with Fenerbahçe creating a series of clear-cut chances, yet the elusive goal remained just out of reach.

However, in the 17th minute, Sebastian Szymanski broke the deadlock with a sublime goal, setting the tone for the Kadiköy side.

Undeterred, Fenerbahçe continued their relentless pressure, and in the 42nd minute, Irfan Can Kahveci found the net, securing a comfortable 2-0 lead as they headed into the halftime break.

The visiting team, Sivasspor, made a spirited start to the second half, narrowing the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Manaj in the 50th minute.

Yet, Fenerbahçe swiftly regrouped, and in the 68th minute, Edin Dzeko struck with a brilliant goal, reestablishing a two-goal lead.

The relentless attacks persisted, and Dzeko, once again, showcased his prowess with another goal in the 75th minute, sealing a convincing 4-1 victory for Fenerbahçe.

With this triumph, Fenerbahçe demonstrated their focus and determination, ensuring they did not falter in the title race, especially considering Galatasaray's three-point gain in the same week.

The Yellow Canaries soared to the top of the table with 37 points, reclaiming the leadership throne with a superior goal difference.

In a noteworthy individual performance, Fenerbahçe's goal-scoring maestro, Edin Dzeko, ended his three-match goal drought with two spectacular goals in the 68th and 75th minutes, reaffirming his importance to the team.

The seasoned midfielder, Ismail Yüksek, made a surprising appearance on the bench for the first time in the league this season, a tactical decision by coach Ismail Kartal to manage the player's yellow card suspension risk.

Despite facing penalties and limited attendance due to prior sanctions, Fenerbahçe's passionate supporters filled the stadium.

Polish midfielder Sebastian Szymanski broke a five-match goal drought with his crucial strike in the 17th minute, displaying his vital contribution to Fenerbahçe's midfield.

Miguel Crespo, Fenerbahçe's Portuguese midfielder, was unable to complete the match due to injury, adding a touch of adversity to an otherwise triumphant night.

Turkish international, Irfan Can Kahveci, continued his goal-scoring spree with his sixth league goal in the 42nd minute, further solidifying his pivotal role in Fenerbahçe's midfield.

Star player Fred Rodrigues received a hero's farewell as he left the field in the 74th minute, earning applause and cheers from the fans for his outstanding performance throughout the match.

Fenerbahçe's loyal supporters directed their admiration toward İrfan Can Kahveci, expressing their love and support for the player both before and after his crucial goal in the 42nd minute.

Coach Ismail Kartal voiced his displeasure at perceived time-wasting tactics during the match, registering his protest with the fourth official, Turgut Doman.

Despite the challenges, Fenerbahçe emerged victorious, and in the post-match press conference, coach Kartal expressed his joy at the team's beautiful game and emphasized the importance of winning.

In a candid interview, Fred acknowledged the challenging period he faced during his injury and expressed gratitude for the support of the fans.

He emphasized his commitment to giving his best on the field and returning to full fitness.

Looking ahead to the highly anticipated derby against Beşiktaş, Fred maintained the team's focus on victory, reiterating Fenerbahçe's relentless pursuit of three points in every match.

Fred also touched upon the absence of key players like himself during the recent challenging period, emphasizing the importance of their return for the team's overall strength.

On the Sivasspor side, their spokesperson, Gökhan Karagöl, voiced frustration over perceived referee decisions that shifted the game's momentum.

He criticized the VAR system and hinted at focusing future discussions on the perceived injustices rather than the technology itself.