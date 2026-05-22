The risk of Ebola affecting fans at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is low, according to Dr. Oliver Johnson of King’s College London. However, he cautioned that tighter screening measures and possible travel restrictions could create logistical challenges.

The expanded 48-team tournament, co-hosted by the U.S., Canada and Mexico, runs from June 11 to July 19.

An Ebola outbreak in eastern DRC has recorded about 600 suspected cases and more than 130 deaths, prompting the World Health Organization to declare a public health emergency of international concern. The disease is Ebola virus disease.

The situation has already disrupted DR Congo’s World Cup preparations. The team canceled pre-tournament events in Kinshasa and relocated plans to Belgium.

U.S. authorities have also barred entry to non-U.S. passport holders who have been in the DRC, Uganda or South Sudan in the past 21 days, forcing Congo-based staff to depart early.

Medical staff wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) prepare to escort the body of a deceased patient at the hospital, Rwampara, U.S., May 21, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The squad is due to arrive in the U.S. on June 10 or 11 and will be based in Houston.

“If you are a casual visitor to the World Cup from around the world, I think there is a very low risk that you would be at risk of Ebola,” Johnson told Reuters. “Ebola has never really caused transmission in high-income country settings, where there have been very occasional cases.

“That is because it is not airborne. You would normally need direct contact with someone who is quite sick, and there is usually good contact tracing. If a case does occur, it is identified quickly.”

Johnson said the outbreak could still have broader implications.

U.S. authorities have introduced enhanced screening for travelers arriving at Washington Dulles International Airport who have recently been in affected countries, while health agencies are working with FIFA and local officials to manage potential risks.

“It will affect things like airport queues and screening, which will slow things down,” Johnson said. “It is going to add a little extra stress and it is going to cost money for the U.S. to try to organize.

“I think the other possibility is that we hope this outbreak is not going to spread beyond the DRC. That could cause a knock-on effect of travel bans or extra screening, and it could happen quite last minute.”

Fans traveling to the tournament should follow basic precautions such as good hand hygiene and avoiding close contact if unwell, Johnson added. He advised supporters to respect others and avoid stigma, helping preserve the inclusive spirit of the World Cup.

The DRC open their campaign against Portugal in Houston before facing Colombia in Guadalajara and Uzbekistan in Atlanta.