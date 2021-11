Eddie Howe was confirmed as Newcastle's new manager on Monday, a month after a Saudi-led takeover at St. James's Park.

The former Bournemouth boss succeeds Steve Bruce, who left the Premier League club by "mutual consent" on Oct. 20.

"Newcastle United are delighted to confirm the appointment of Eddie Howe as the club's new head coach on a contract until summer 2024," the club said in a statement.

Howe, 43, said: "It is a great honor to become head coach of a club with the stature and history of Newcastle United. It is a very proud day for me and my family.

"This is a wonderful opportunity, but there is also a lot of work ahead of us and I am eager to get onto the training ground to start working with the players."

Newcastle is second from the bottom of the Premier League without a single win this season after Saturday's 1-1 draw at Brighton.