Fenerbahçe, who clinched the Turkish Cup and finished second in the Turkish Süper Lig, are leaving no stone unturned in pursuit of next season's league title.

With ambitions soaring high, the Yellow Canaries have swiftly moved to secure a formidable squad.

Following the recent signing of Ryan Kent, Fenerbahçe are now on the brink of an astonishing transfer coup targeting none other than Edin Dzeko.

The anticipated arrival of the star forward comes with an eagerly awaited jersey number.

In the wake of coach Jorge Jesus's departure, Fenerbahçe are also actively scouting for their new leader.

With names like Lucescu, Abdullah Avcı, Vincenzo Montella and Sergen Yalçın making the shortlist, the club is determined to find the perfect match to propel them to success.

After bidding farewell to Adana Demirspor, Vincenzo Montella took to social media to express his gratitude and announce the end of his tenure.

Recognizing the need for a new chapter, the Italian tactician cited the emotional drain and his desire for fresh energy.

His departure has piqued interest as Fenerbahçe seek a coach capable of revitalizing the team's spirit.

Italian buzz on Dzeko

The potential interest of Fenerbahçe in Edin Dzeko has sent shockwaves throughout the Italian media.

Following Inter Milan's defeat in the Champions League final, the Bosnian striker's hopes for a contract extension were dashed.

As a result, his agent, Alessandro Lucci, was summoned to Istanbul, hinting at an imminent move.

Lucrative offer

Reports from Italy suggest that Lucci is seeking a two-year contract worth 4 million euros ($4.3 million) per season, in addition to a generous signing bonus.

Fenerbahçe, eager to secure Dzeko's services, have reportedly prepared a staggering offer of €12 million for a two-year deal, including the coveted signing bonus.

With Inter unlikely to match Fenerbahçe's lucrative proposal and considering Dzeko's age, fans of the Istanbul-based team are overwhelmingly urging the striker to make the move promptly.

Despite his contributions to Inter's campaign this season, scoring 14 goals and providing five assists in 52 appearances, supporters believe that now is the time for him to embark on a new challenge.