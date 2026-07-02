Egypt and Australia meet Friday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington with a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup round of 16 on the line, as two teams that exceeded expectations in the group stage look to take another step toward history.

Australia reached the knockout stage after finishing second in Group D with four points. The Socceroos opened their campaign with a confident 2-0 victory over Türkiye before falling 2-0 to tournament co-hosts the United States. A disciplined scoreless draw against Paraguay on the final matchday secured second place, leaving them two points behind the group-winning Americans.

The Australians are no strangers to World Cup knockout football. They reached the round of 16 in 2006 before returning in 2022, where they pushed eventual champions Argentina before bowing out. Now, Tony Popovic's squad has another opportunity to equal its best World Cup achievements and potentially set up a last-16 showdown with either Argentina or tournament debutants Cape Verde.

Australia's defensive organization has been its biggest strength throughout the tournament. After conceding twice to the United States, the Socceroos responded with a composed performance against Paraguay to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

Australia's Nestory Irankunda (2nd R) celebrates his goal in the first half during the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage match against Türkiye, Vancouver, Canada, June 13, 2026. (EPA Photo)

The only previous meeting between Australia and Egypt came in a November 2010 friendly, when Egypt claimed a convincing 3-0 victory. Fifteen years later, the stakes are considerably higher.

Egypt arrive with growing confidence after an unbeaten group-stage campaign that saw them finish second behind Belgium only on goal difference.

Hossam Hassan's side began with an impressive 1-1 draw against Belgium before defeating New Zealand 3-1 in an attacking display. Another 1-1 draw against Iran secured five points, matching Belgium's total but leaving the Pharaohs second because of an inferior goal difference.

For Egypt, simply reaching the knockout stage represents a landmark achievement. The Pharaohs had not advanced beyond the group stage since their only previous appearance in the World Cup knockout rounds in 1934, and this marks only the nation's fourth appearance at the tournament.

Their last World Cup campaign in 2018 ended without a single point after three straight defeats, making this year's resurgence one of the tournament's most encouraging stories. Advancing to the round of 16 would rank among the greatest accomplishments in Egyptian football history.

Australia also enter the match with relatively few injury concerns.

Jacob Italiano remains sidelined with a groin injury, while veteran winger Mathew Leckie continues to recover from a hamstring problem. Otherwise, Popovic has a nearly full squad available and is expected to stick with the lineup that earned the decisive draw against Paraguay.

Highly rated center back Lucas Herrington is expected to anchor the defense again, while 20-year-old forward Nestory Irankunda will spearhead the attack. Irankunda has quickly emerged as one of Australia's brightest young stars, scoring six goals in his first 18 international appearances, including one at this tournament.

Egypt face a far more complicated selection picture.

Captain Mohamed Salah remains the biggest concern after suffering a hamstring injury against Iran. The Liverpool star is racing to be fit and there is growing optimism he will be available from kickoff.

Hamdy Fathy, Hossam Abdelmaguid, Mohamed Abdelmonem and Ahmed El Fotouh are also being monitored after recent injury concerns, leaving Hassan with several late fitness decisions before naming his starting lineup.

The Pharaohs have already been dealt one confirmed absence. Midfielder Mohanad Lasheen is suspended after collecting a milestone yellow card against Iran, forcing Hassan to reshuffle his midfield.