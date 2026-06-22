Egypt's national team was forced to alter its travel plans ahead of a decisive World Cup clash with Iran after local security officials denied the squad permission to fly directly from Vancouver to Seattle, the team said Monday.

After posting ⁠their first-ever World Cup victory on Sunday over New Zealand in Vancouver, the Egyptians wanted to fly their stars directly to Seattle.

"The security authorities refused the team's request to stay in ⁠the ⁠city of Seattle as planned after the New Zealand match in the World Cup, and therefore the team's delegation will return to the city of Spokane," Egyptian manager Hossam ⁠said in a statement released by the Egyptian FA.

The Egyptian team ​submitted a request to remain ​in Seattle this week, but instead will return ⁠to ‌their ‌training base in Spokane, ⁠about 280 ‌miles east of Seattle, according to ​a Daily Mail ⁠report.

In Sunday's win, ⁠Mohamed Salah scored as Egypt ⁠rallied ​from a goal down to beat New Zealand 3-1.