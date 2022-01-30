Mohamed Salah and his squad have secured a spot for Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals on Sunday as the record seven-time champions, initially trailing behind in the match, defeated Morocco 2-1 in extra time. The match was played in Yaounde.

Sofiane Boufal's early penalty put Morocco in front in the last-eight tie but skipper Salah equalized for Egypt early in the second half and then came the winning goal from Mahmoud Trezeguet 10 minutes into extra time.

Egypt will play hosts Cameroon in the semi-finals in Yaounde on Thursday.