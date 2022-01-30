Mohamed Salah and his squad have secured a spot for Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals on Sunday as the record seven-time champions, initially trailing behind in the match, defeated Morocco 2-1 in extra time. The match was played in Yaounde.
Sofiane Boufal's early penalty put Morocco in front in the last-eight tie but skipper Salah equalized for Egypt early in the second half and then came the winning goal from Mahmoud Trezeguet 10 minutes into extra time.
Egypt will play hosts Cameroon in the semi-finals in Yaounde on Thursday.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.