Egyptian football superstar Mohamed Salah said he would make a donation to the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, who are facing a humanitarian catastrophe amid Israel's bombardment and blockade.

Egyptian Red Crescent Executive Director Rami al-Nazer told the local Youm7 newspaper Sunday evening that Salah's donation will go to support people in Gaza affected by Israeli bombing.

He added that per the Egyptian player's request, he will not reveal the amount of the donation.

Since the outbreak of fighting between the Palestinian groups in Gaza and Israel, social media activists blamed Salah for being silent over the events contrary to other world players, including French Karim Benzema and Algerian Riyad Mahrez.

Ten days into the conflict with the Palestinian group Hamas, Israeli bombardment and blockade of the Gaza Strip has continued, with over 1 million people – almost half the total population of Gaza – having been displaced, according to the U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.

Gaza is experiencing a dire humanitarian crisis with no electricity, while water, food, fuel and medical supplies are running out, as civilians flee to the south following Israeli warning to evacuate northern areas.

The fighting began when Hamas on Oct. 7 initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air. It said the incursion was in retaliation for the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and increased settler violence.

The Israeli military then launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets within the Gaza Strip.

The number of Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza has risen to 2,750, including 750 children.

In Israel, 1,300 have been killed.