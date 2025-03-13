The Champions League quarterfinals are locked in, and the possibility of an El Clasico final is intriguing for football fans across Europe.

For the first time in history, Barcelona and Real Madrid are positioned on opposite sides of the draw, setting the stage for a potential showdown at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena on May 31.

Road to destiny

Picture this: 75,000 fans at Allianz Arena, the stadium lit up, and the Clasico giants – Barcelona and Real Madrid – fighting for Europe’s ultimate prize.

The spectacle has never been seen in Champions League history or its predecessor, the European Cup.

Now, with both teams securing their quarterfinal spots, the stars might finally align.

Continental Kings, Real Madrid, holding a record 15 titles, made their way through a nerve-racking penalty shootout victory over Atletico Madrid in the Round of 16.

Antonio Rudiger’s cool finish sealed a 4-2 triumph after a 2-2 aggregate draw, with a controversial disallowed goal from Atletico’s Julian Alvarez adding to the drama.

Meanwhile, Barcelona delivered a commanding 4-1 aggregate win over Benfica, led by Raphinha’s brace and Lamine Yamal’s stunning curler.

The Catalans now face Borussia Dortmund, while Real Madrid will face Arsenal in the quarterfinals.

A victory in these matches would bring them one step closer to an El Clasico final for the ages.

Road to quarterfinals

The revamped Champions League format this season, featuring more league-phase games and a playoff for mid-tier finishers, tested both Spanish juggernauts in different ways.

Barcelona capitalized, finishing second in their group to secure a direct route to the round of 16, while Real Madrid stumbled in the group stage before bouncing back with a stunning 6-3 aggregate win over Manchester City.

In the round of 16, Real Madrid faced Atletico Madrid at the Metropolitano.

After a dramatic start, with Atletico's Conor Gallagher scoring in the first 23 seconds, Real Madrid fought back.

Vinicius Junior missed a late penalty, pushing the match into extra time and ultimately to a shootout.

Controversy ensued when Alvarez’s double-touch kick was ruled out, leaving Rudiger to seal the win for Madrid.

Barcelona, on the other hand, dominated Benfica with an impressive 3-1 win at the Olympic Stadium, following up a gritty 1-0 first-leg victory.

Elusive El Clasico final

Despite frequent encounters in the Champions League, Barcelona and Real Madrid have never met in the final.

Their closest clash came in the 2010-11 semifinals when Lionel Messi’s brace helped Barcelona secure a 2-0 win at the Bernabeu.

This was the Catalan's revenge for the 2002 encounter when Zinedine Zidane’s iconic volley propelled Los Blancos to a 3-1 aggregate semifinal victory over their archrivals.

Since then, fate has always seen other teams – Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Juventus – intervene, blocking the path to a Clasico final.

In 2012, Barcelona were stunned by Chelsea’s defensive masterclass, while Real Madrid fell to Bayern Munich in a penalty shootout.

In 2014 and 2016, Atletico Madrid triumphed over Barcelona before being outclassed by Real Madrid in the final.

Even in 2015, Barcelona’s triumph over Juventus in Berlin left Real Madrid out of the equation.

2025 stakes

For Barcelona, a potential El Clasico final represents a chance for their first Champions League title since 2015, fueled by manager Hansi Flick's attacking vision and a nod to late club doctor Carles Minarro.

For Real Madrid, it would be a shot at extending their record to 16 titles, with Carlo Ancelotti’s experienced leadership and Kylian Mbappe’s spark adding extra firepower.

Both teams have obstacles ahead – Arsenal’s pressing game for Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund’s counter-attacking threat for Barcelona. But the prize is undeniable.

Imagined battles abound: Mbappe against Yamal, Vinicius Junior against Raphinha, Jude Bellingham against Frenkie De Jong.

The prospect of empty stadiums in Madrid and Barcelona, as the two giants clash, is enough to send shivers down any football fan's spine.

A Clasico final would be far more than just a game – it would be the culmination of football's fiercest rivalry, a seismic event for the modern era.

What’s next?

Real Madrid face Arsenal’s high-intensity press in a thrilling quarterfinal matchup, while Barcelona brace for a Dortmund side known for its pace and clinical counters.

The semifinals could see Madrid take on PSG or Aston Villa, while Barcelona might meet Bayern Munich or Inter Milan. But if they both survive, a date with destiny in Munich awaits.

No guarantees – just the exhilarating thrill of possibility.

Could it happen? Yes. Will it? That’s the suspense that makes this Champions League season so electrifying.