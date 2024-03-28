The former Fenerbahçe player and current midfielder for RB Leipzig Eljif Elmas expressed his hope for the Turkish giants to win the Süper Lig.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) during the North Macedonia national team's preparation matches in Antalya, the 24-year-old footballer stated that his connection with Türkiye has never been severed.

Elmas closely follows the Süper Lig title race and acknowledges the fierce competition between Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe.

He believes both teams are performing excellently, with only one loss each, making it a tough race.

Elmas predicted the competition will continue until the end and hopes Fenerbahçe will emerge as the champion.

Elmas highlighted the intensity of all derbies in Türkiye, discussing the eventful Trabzonspor-Fenerbahçe match with Enis Bardhi during the national team camp.

He reflected on his transfer to Fenerbahçe and his first match against Trabzonspor, recalling the fiery atmosphere.

Elmas shared Bardhi's astonishment at the intensity of Turkish matches and mentioned an incident in the 2018 Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby where Jailson slapped Belhanda, leading to chaos on the field.

RB Leipzig's North Macedonian midfielder Eljif Elmas during the interview with Anadolu Agency (AA), Antalya, Türkiye, March 23, 2024. (AA Photo)

After leaving the Yellow Canaries in 2019, the midfielder signed a 4.5-year contract with RB Leipzig in January from Serie A side Napoli.

He admitted initially feeling he had reached a higher level with the move but found Italian football more tactical.

Elmas credited Carlo Ancelotti for his transfer to Napoli, stating that working with him highlighted his weaknesses.

He noted the difference in playing styles between Türkiye and Italy, with Italian football being of higher quality and more tactically advanced.

Despite this, Elmas emphasized the unmatched passion of Turkish fans, stating that the atmosphere in Italian stadiums cannot compare.

He also shared his family's Turkish roots, mentioning their origins in the Kütahya region during the Ottoman period and having relatives in Bursa and Izmir.

Elmas revealed that he had an offer to play for the Turkish National Team under Fatih Terim's coaching but ultimately chose to represent North Macedonia.

He praised Arda Güler's potential at Real Madrid, advising him to learn from top-level players and take things step by step.

Reflecting on his time at Napoli, Elmas highlighted his success despite occasional bench roles, noting his contributions in assists and goals.

He expressed his excitement about joining Leipzig, known for giving chances to young players, and his readiness to adapt to German football.

Looking ahead, Elmas believes that the national team camp in Antalya will be beneficial, aiming to create a new atmosphere with young players.

He also expressed optimism about North Macedonia's future in football, aiming to qualify for the European Championship again and dreaming of playing in the World Cup.