Unai Emery explained that his failure to shake hands with Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta after Aston Villa’s heavy 4-1 defeat was due to the “cold” conditions at Emirates Stadium.

The result on Tuesday night strengthened Arsenal’s grip on the Premier League title race, moving the leaders five points clear of second-place Manchester City and six ahead of third-place Villa, dealing a significant blow to the Birmingham club’s hopes of a first English title since 1981.

Arsenal turned the match decisively after the break, with goals from Gabriel, Martin Zubimendi, Leandro Trossard and substitute Gabriel Jesus, before Ollie Watkins struck a late consolation for Villa in stoppage time.

It marked an emphatic end to Villa’s club record-equalling 11-match winning streak.

At the final whistle, Arsenal manager Arteta, who succeeded Emery as the Gunners boss, shared a brief embrace with his backroom staff before heading toward the opposing dugout to greet his fellow Spaniard.

Emery, however, had already made his way down the tunnel after shaking hands with fourth official Thomas Kirk.

“It is simple,” Emery said when asked about the incident. “After I finish the match, my routine is always quick. I shake hands, then I go with my coaches and my players to the dressing room.

“I was waiting. He was happy, of course, he was with his coaches, and I decided to go inside. For me, it is no problem.”

Emery later told Sky Sports that it was simply a matter of timing.

“My routine is always to go to the opposition coach, shake hands and go inside,” he said. “If he is not doing the same, I can’t wait. It was cold.”

Arteta played down the incident.

“You saw it, but it’s OK,” he said. “It’s all good. That’s part of the game, and it’s not unusual.”

Arsenal had to wait until the second half to assert themselves against Villa, having appeared weighed down in recent matches by the pressure of trying to end a 22-year wait for a Premier League title.

They delivered a statement performance ahead of Manchester City’s match against Sunderland on Thursday.

“I’m so happy,” Arteta said. “They are a superb team, very difficult to play against, and we knew there would be periods throughout the game.

“We talked about how emotionally demanding it was going to be. We struggled in the first 10 minutes, then adjusted and got more control. We didn’t manage to score, but in the second half we clicked.”