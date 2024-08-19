Eminevim, one of the pioneers in Türkiye's savings finance industry, has inked a strategic sponsorship deal with Süper Lig side Alanyaspor.

This partnership ensures that the Eminevim logo will prominently feature on the back of Alanyaspor's jerseys throughout the 2024-2025 season.

The signing ceremony, held at Mövenpick Hotel Asia Airport, marked the beginning of a promising collaboration between the two brands.

Present at the event were Alanyaspor President Hasan Çavuşoğlu, Alanyaspor General Manager Serkan Daldal, Eminevim Chairperson Süheyla Üstün, and Eminevim Vice Chairpersons Büşra Üstün and M. Musab Üstün.

During the ceremony, Eminevim Chairperson Süheyla Üstün emphasized the deeper significance of this sponsorship, stating, "This partnership is more than just a business deal; it reflects the values we passionately uphold. Just like our mission to help people become homeowners, sports is a societal force that unites people."

Highlighting the importance of strong brand collaborations in advancing the sports culture in Türkiye, Üstün added, "We believe this agreement marks the start of a new era for Alanyaspor. Alongside their strong fan base, Eminevim will now stand behind them, propelling us toward new goals and historic achievements together."

Alanyaspor President Hasan Çavuşoğlu expressed his satisfaction with the partnership, noting that this collaboration with Eminevim, a brand that adds value to Türkiye and Turkish football, will significantly enhance the club's financial strength.