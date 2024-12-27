Legendary Turkish manager Fatih Terim has officially been appointed as the head coach of Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab.

Announced via a dramatic social media post, the club declared, "The story of Al Shabab continues with the Emperor."

An AI-generated video accompanied the announcement, showing players in the locker room after the departure of former coach Vitor Pereira.

A voiceover mimicking Terim’s commanding tone stated, “There’s no time for this. Finish the video and let’s get back to work,” building anticipation for his leadership.

New chapter in Riyadh

Arriving in Riyadh today, the 71-year-old tactician begins a new chapter with Al-Shabab, who currently sit sixth in the league standings with 23 points after 13 matches.

Trailing leaders Al-Ittihad by 13 points, Terim’s challenge is to reignite the "White Lions” and steer them toward success.

Contract details

Terim has signed a six-month contract worth $1.6 million, with an option to extend for an additional year.

His trusted assistants, Hamza Hamzaoğlu and Levent Şahin, both veterans of his successful Galatasaray tenure, will join him on this journey.

With multiple Süper Lig titles and a UEFA Cup triumph under his belt, Terim’s appointment is a bold move by Al-Shabab, reflecting their ambition to challenge for domestic and regional glory.

Tasked with revamping Al-Shabab’s tactical approach, Terim inherits a squad valued at 43.1 million euros ($44.7 million) according to Transfermarkt.

Star players include Yannick Carrasco, Daniel Podence, Cristian Guanca, Robert Renan and Gustavo Cuellar.

Despite this talent, the team’s recent 2-2 draw against Al-Fateh highlighted their need for strategic leadership.

Terim’s first test will come on Jan. 10, when Al-Shabab face Al-Fayha in the quarterfinals of the Saudi King’s Cup with his aggressive, high-tempo playing style expected to transform the team.

Legacy

Before joining Al-Shabab, Terim last managed the Greek club Panathinaikos.

His move to Saudi Arabia marks his first venture into the Middle East, joining a league increasingly attracting global stars and renowned coaches.

Al-Shabab’s competition includes Laurent Blanc’s Al-Ittihad, leading the table with 36 points, and Jorge Jesus’ Al-Hilal, sitting second with 34 points. Terim’s arrival injects fresh hope into the White Lions’ pursuit of success.

With six league titles, three Saudi Cups, and a Saudi Super Cup to their name, Al-Shabab has a rich history.

Under Terim’s guidance, the club aspires to reclaim domestic dominance and make a significant impact on the Asian football stage.

Fatih Terim’s fiery personality, tactical expertise, and unparalleled track record are poised to usher in a new era for Al-Shabab.