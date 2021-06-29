England defeated Germany 2-0 in the last 16 of Euro 2020 to end 55 years of agony against their old foes, and the tenure of German coach Joachim Loew as well.

Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling scored in the 75th and captain Harry Kane finally found the net as well in the 86th in front of 45,000 ecstatic fans at Wembley.

It was England's first win over Germany at a big tournament since they beat them 4-2 in the 1966 World Cup final at old Wembley.

England, who are yet to concede at the Euros, now leave Wembley for the first time to play at quarter-final on Saturday in Rome against Sweden or Ukraine, and would return to London for the rest of the tournament if they win.

Germany go home after a modest tournament with just one victory as Loew's era ended in disappointment after 15 years on the job highlighted by the 2014 World Cup title.