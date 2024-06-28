With the knockout stage of Euro 2024 looming, England must shake off their sluggish start and capitalize on topping Group C.

Manager Gareth Southgate is expected to make bold changes to turn the Three Lions' fortunes around.

England's journey in Germany continues on Sunday with a last-16 clash against Slovakia at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen

From this point on, it’s all or nothing and the expectation is to bring football home after 58 years.

England have largely avoided injuries throughout the Euros, but two players' availability for Sunday's clash remains uncertain.

Luke Shaw's return from a calf injury, which has sidelined him since February, is on the horizon.

However, the Manchester United left-back's readiness for a high-stakes knockout game remains in question.

Meanwhile, Phil Foden left the training camp on Wednesday to attend the birth of his third child.

While his departure was described as temporary, his readiness to play after missing several days of training is uncertain.

The Football Association revealed Foden returned to the U.K. for a "pressing family matter" following England's goalless draw with Slovenia.

With Southgate’s approval, Foden traveled home to be with his partner, Rebecca Cooke, who has since given birth to a baby boy.

Multiple reports suggest Foden will return to Germany and rejoin the squad ahead of Sunday's clash.

While Foden’s return is a boost, his place in the starting lineup remains uncertain.

Foden started all three of England's group-stage matches, but the Three Lions have only managed two goals in three games, raising questions about his effectiveness on the left flank.

Southgate made only one change to his starting XI during the group stages, ending Trent Alexander-Arnold’s midfield experiment in favor of Conor Gallagher against Slovenia.

However, Gallagher’s lackluster performance saw him replaced by Kobbie Mainoo, who impressed and is now likely to start alongside Declan Rice.

Fans and pundits have been clamoring for the inclusion of Cole Palmer and Anthony Gordon.

Their brief yet electrifying appearances against Slovenia provided a much-needed spark. With Foden's potential absence, Gordon could well take his place on the left wing.

If Southgate benches Foden, Gordon could step into the starting XI.

Alternatively, Southgate might consider playing Foden in his favored number 10 role, which could push Jude Bellingham into a deeper position or out of the lineup altogether.

With fans hoping to see football finally come home, Southgate’s tactical decisions and the players’ execution will be crucial in determining if the Three Lions can end their 58-year wait for international glory.