Following a tense first two knockout rounds, England's Three Lions now aim to reach their second consecutive final as they face the Netherlands in Wednesday's second Euro 2024 semifinal.

It all comes down to the wire in Dortmund; the winners will face either France or Spain in Sunday's final.

England has reached its third major tournament semifinal in four attempts, albeit narrowly.

However, Gareth Southgate's squad, now regulars in the latter stages of Euros and World Cups, is hungry for silverware this summer.

Their journey to a fourth Euros semifinal was sealed with a dramatic win over Switzerland in the quarterfinals.

England players celebrate after winning the UEFA Euro 2024 quarterfinals match's penalty shootout against Switzerland, Dusseldorf, Germany, July 4, 2024. (Getty Images Photo)

Despite trailing to a late goal by Breel Embolo in Dusseldorf, Bukayo Saka's equalizer forced extra time.

England eventually triumphed in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout, converting all five kicks, while Jordan Pickford's save from Manuel Akanji proved crucial.

Despite barely scraping through the group stage and needing Jude Bellingham's stunning strike to spark a comeback against Slovakia, England's path has been far from smooth.

Yet, in knockout football, results speak loudest.

Southgate's 101st game in charge sees England aiming to join an elite group by reaching consecutive Euro finals.

Standing in their way are familiar foes, the Netherlands, in a showdown that promises high drama in Berlin this Sunday.

This encounter marks the fourth major tournament meeting between England and the Netherlands. The Dutch famously won 3-1 en route to Euro '88 glory thanks to Marco van Basten's hat trick.

A forgettable goalless draw followed at the 1990 World Cup before England's memorable 4-1 victory in 1996.

Despite their attacking prowess, England faces a challenge against the Netherlands, having won just one of their last nine encounters across all competitions.

In their most recent encounter, a semifinal, the Netherlands beat England 3-1 after extra time in the UEFA Nations League.

Both Gareth Southgate and Ronald Koeman were at the helm during that memorable clash.

Last weekend, Koeman guided his team to their first Euro semifinal since 2004 by overcoming a resilient Türkiye at Berlin's Olympiastadion.

Türkiye's Arda Güler (R) during the UEFA Euro 2024 quarterfinal match against the Netherlands at Olympiastadion, Berlin, Germany, July 6, 2024. (Getty Images Photo)

Similar to England, the Dutch had to mount a comeback to secure their spot in the final four.

Trailing by a goal and seemingly on the brink of elimination, Stefan de Vrij equalized for the Dutch in the 70th minute before Cody Gakpo's pressure led to an own goal from Mert Müldür shortly after.

The Netherlands, seeking their second European title since their triumph 36 summers ago in Germany, have navigated through what's considered the "weaker" half of the draw, having finished third in Group D.

After defeating Poland, drawing with France, and experiencing a dramatic loss to Austria, the Oranje faced a relatively favorable last-16 match against Romania, which they comfortably won 3-0.

Led by captain Virgil van Dijk, the Dutch squad aims to secure just their second European Championship semifinal victory.

However, their recent record of four losses in the last five semifinals adds weight to the historical challenge they face.

Luke Shaw's return to Gareth Southgate's squad as the sole specialist left-back has been eagerly anticipated. The Manchester United defender, who missed England's first four matches due to a hamstring injury, made a brief appearance against Switzerland and has now declared himself fit to start.

Marc Guehi, who impressed earlier in the tournament, faces competition from Ezri Konsa for a defensive spot upon his return from suspension. The tactical setup for the match in Dortmund remains uncertain, whether it will be a three-man or four-man defense or a combination of both.

Despite being substituted during extra time last weekend due to a cramp, Harry Kane, England's leading goal scorer, is ready to enhance his impressive record in the European Championship knockout stages. Kane has scored five times in the elimination rounds, matching Antoine Griezmann's record.

Meanwhile, the Netherlands face a crucial decision in their attacking lineup after Wout Weghorst's impactful half-time introduction changed the course of their quarterfinal against Türkiye.

Koeman, who recently extended his tenure until 2026, is considering whether to start Weghorst alongside Memphis Depay.

However, a decisive role off the bench seems more likely.

Depay and Cody Gakpo have been directly involved in 63.5% of the Netherlands' goal attempts this summer, contributing to six of their nine goals.

Koeman is expected to maintain continuity with his starting eleven on Wednesday, with Bart Verbruggen in goal, Virgil van Dijk leading from central defense, and Xavi Simons linking midfield to attack.