England could not have done a better job of lowering expectations than by going six competitive games without a win heading into the World Cup but when they kick off against Iran Monday a nation will again start dreaming.

Under Gareth Southgate's watch England have been agonizingly close to winning major silverware for the first time since 1966 – first with a semifinal run at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and then losing to Italy on penalties in the Euro 2020 final.

There is a nagging sense that those near-misses might be as close as England come and that opportunity has passed them by. But, despite a woeful run of results, they arrived in Qatar as one of the teams more likely to be crowned world champions.

For that to happen, a fast start will be essential and a Group B opener against Iran offers that opportunity, even if it would be dangerous to underestimate a team managed by Carlos Queiroz and 20th in FIFA's rankings.

In their six-game winless run in the Nations League, England lacked creativity and goals and were occasionally chaotic in defense – especially in a 4-0 home loss to Hungary.

A thrilling 3-3 draw with Germany in their final game before the World Cup renewed some optimism and Southgate's squad certainly looks equipped to control a group that will also pitch them against the United States and Wales.

Iran's first-ever meeting with England should be a moment of national pride but political events in the country have overshadowed what will be their third successive World Cup.

A wave of anti-government protests has swept the country and Iranian sportswomen and men have used international competitions to show their support following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in the custody of the morality police.

Bayer Leverkusen striker Sardar Azmoun has voiced his support for protesters, Iran's former great Ali Daei has refused to attend the tournament and there is talk of Iran's players not singing the anthem or celebrating goals.

Winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh, however, said this week that the players were focused only on trying to go past the group phase for the first time in their history.

Dutch face Mane-less Senegal

Confident Dutch claims about being serious World Cup contenders face early examination Monday as they open their Group A campaign against African champions Senegal, who are reeling from the shock of losing their talisman.

The absence of Sadio Mane, ruled out of the tournament by a knee injury, could prove a catastrophic blow to Senegal’s hopes of breaking new ground for Africa at the tournament, but they are still expected to be testing opponents in Doha’s Al Thumama Stadium.

Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal has been confidently predicting his side have the ability to go all the way in Qatar, finally winning the World Cup after losing three previous finals.

The wily 71-year-old took the Netherlands to third place at the World Cup in Brazil eight years ago and since returning to the job last year, has taken the team on a 15-match unbeaten run.

But whether they are able to deliver on their coach’s belief - and make a positive start on Monday - remains to be seen given the key elements of the Dutch team have struggled with injury and form this season.

These woes, however, pale in comparison to the blow that Senegal suffered in losing Mane, who hurt his knee playing for Bayern Munich on Nov. 8 and, after days of speculation, was finally ruled out on Thursday.

It will be a major psychological blow to a side that Mane propelled to Africa Cup of Nations success at the start of the year and then kicked the winning penalty for, as they edged Egypt in a post-match shootout for a berth at the World Cup finals.

Senegal are considered the best hope for African success in Qatar after a dire tournament for the continent in Russia four years ago, where all five representatives failed to get past the first round.

US tackle Bale's Wales

In the last match of the day, the U.S. and Wales will face-off knowing that victory could decide one of Group B's two qualifiers, with England fancied as heavy favorites to advance as group winners.

With a golden generation of talent spearheaded by Gareth Bale and playing at their first World Cup in 64 years, Wales will be out to echo their recent successes at the European level, having reached the Euro 2016 semi-finals and the last 16 at Euro 2020.

The U.S. team endured a rocky run-up to Qatar and failed to score in September friendlies against Japan and Saudi Arabia, but Berhalter's youthful albeit unproven squad will look to silence critics when they return to the World Cup stage after eight years.

The Americans will be entering the contest with a rare clean bill of health with most of their first-choice squad healthy and available, and Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna and Weston McKennie will all be out to leave their mark in their first World Cup appearance.