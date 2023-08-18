The thunderous echo of "It's Coming Home" seems a mere heartbeat away from turning into reality despite La Roja having their red paintbrushes ready.

The grand spectacle of women's global football might finally dance its way back to the very soil that gave it life, after a torturous 57-year hiatus in England's World Cup cabinet.

The coveted World Cup trophy, clasped in triumphant hands, making its triumphant return to the place where football's roots dig deep might sound like a Cinderella story.

It is a dream that inches closer to actuality, set to unfold this Sunday in a climactic clash.

However, there is a twist that could etch this chapter into the annals of history with a spark of uniqueness – it is not the men's national team that is scripting this narrative; it is the Lionesses.

The Lionesses have roared their way into their first-ever Women's World Cup finale, ready to go toe-to-toe with goal-oriented and goal-blessed Spain on the grandest stage.

This epic encounter marks the first all-European finale since the footballing cosmos aligned in 2003, when Germany overpowered Sweden.

Reversing back to a not-so-distant summer, when England claimed the European Championship crown and rekindled their prowess on the global stage.

Spain, on the other hand, found themselves in the throes of turmoil less than a year ago, with 15 players marching away from the national team, their voices ringing in protest.

But as fate would have it, here they stand, on the verge of glory.

The haunting anthem of "It's Coming Home" that has reverberated across oceans, in pubs and viewing parties, uniting England supporters with a fervor that is palpable should be kept in mind.

A poem to a decadeslong thirst for victory, a cry that bounces between nostalgia and hope.

The year 1966 was painted in gold as the men's team secured their triumph, and now, like a phoenix rising, the Lionesses are poised to script their own saga in the 57-year gap.

This tale of resurgence, this dance of triumph over adversity, has been orchestrated under Sarina Wiegman.

The non-British manager, a trailblazer by all accounts, has navigated England back to the summit, scribing her name in history as the sole tactician to steer two different nations to the ultimate showdown.

The Netherlands felt her touch when they fell short in 2019, and now, Wiegman's gaze is fixed on destiny once more.

"These steps have been carved from unyielding stone, each one harder than the last. Yet, here we stand, united in a journey that defies odds," she said.

The women's game, a realm that has evolved by leaps and bounds, presents a formidable challenge, a challenge that Wiegman and her charges embrace with unwavering courage.

The Lionesses, freshly victorious against co-hosts Australia in a 3-1 spectacle, carry their dreams on shoulders accustomed to bearing burdens.

Lauren James may have been benched, but her absence only fueled the fire of determination within the squad.

La Roja's adventure

Spain's journey, painted in hues of rebellion and redemption, makes for a plot twist worthy of the silver screen.

When players took their stand, when 15 talents walked away citing mental health concerns, few foresaw the chapters that would follow.

A locker room rebellion, a yearning for professionalism, a demand for a brighter future – it is a narrative that unfolds like a suspense-laden thriller.

Spain's path to this finale has been a rollercoaster, a tapestry woven with threads of fortitude and comeback.

Against the odds, against the backdrop of their stormy dissent, they soared high.

A 2-1 victory over Sweden rewrote history as it culminated in battles fought on and off the field.

Names like Salma Paralluelo and Olga Carmona shimmered in the spotlight as they inscribed their stories with ink that refuses to fade.

However, Paralluelo's left leg concerns hint vulnerability that only adds to the story.

Spain's forward Esther Gonzalez (R) and Aitana Bonmati celebrate their team's victory after the end of the Women's World Cup semifinal match against Sweden at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand, Aug. 15, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Also, forward Alba Redondo pedaled away, determination written on her face.

Paralleulo, a teammate at Barcelona, draws accolades from England's Lucy Bronze, bearing witness to the magic that blossoms on the training field.

As the spotlight shines, Spain's footballing tale unfolds, a saga that stirs the soul and defies expectations.

Yet, the canvas remains incomplete without the backdrop of adversity.

Alexia Putellas, a two-time Ballon d'Or laureate, grapples with her own journey of resurgence.

An ACL tear marred her path, a setback that tested her mettle.

But in her shadows, Aitana Bonmati's brilliance has shone sending La Roja into the final.

Spain's women have never savored a major tournament victory, and now, on the cusp of history, they yearn to paint Australia red.

Bonmati's words dance with a hint of enchantment, "Magic. Unique."