English star midfielder Dele Alli arrived in Istanbul early Thursday to join Süper Lig giant Beşiktaş.

The Everton football star is expected to join the Black Eagles in a seasonlong loan deal, subject to a successful medical.

The Turkish side will also have the option to make the move permanent for around 6 million pounds ($7.1 million), according to the Mirror.

The 26-year-old was given a warm welcome by club officials and scores of Beşiktaş fans at Istanbul's Atatürk Airport.

Sporting a Beşiktaş scarf, Alli waved at the fans and joined them in a club chant.

Alli only joined Everton from Tottenham in January but failed to make an impact.

Coach Frank Lampard has therefore decided to cut his losses and allow Alli the chance to resurrect his career with the Turkish giant.

Alli could make his Süper Lig debut as early as Monday against Sivasspor, given the registration is completed on time.

With two wins and a draw, Beşiktaş is currently placed third in Süper Lig, trailing city rivals Fenerbahçe and Başakşehir on goal difference.

Alli will be desperate to find his peak from his time at Tottenham. He scored 67 goals and made 61 assists in 269 appearances between 2015 and 2022 for the Spurs.

He will also be hoping to make Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the Qatar World Cup in November.

Alli has earned 37 caps for the national team and was featured heavily in the 2018 World Cup.