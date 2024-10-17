Portuguese club Benfica's star player, Kerem Aktürkoğlu, has once again called attention to the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Palestine under Israeli attacks.

The Turkish national footballer, known for his vocal stance on global issues, took to social media to share his outrage over the ongoing violence and devastation.

In a heartfelt post, Aktürkoğlu wrote: "I am aware that everyone says that this is a subject that we need be sensitive, I hear it. But it is not just that what I hear. The desperate cry of a nation, the massacre that children and civilians are subjected to. Sometimes in their houses, sometimes in places of worship, sometimes in hospitals where they wait for help... Many things may have happened throughout history between Israel and Palestine but what I see now is a nation about to be destroyed. I know that and I cannot remain silent about it. Is there anyone who will not condemn what I have listed above? After facing such a tragedy, how possible is it to continue our lives as if everything is fine? This massacre must stop, children must live, families must be happy... Enough is enough!"

Aktürkoğlu’s emotional message reverberated widely, highlighting the escalating violence in Palestine and the civilian toll it continues to take a year after Israel launched its military campaign on Gaza.

His statement comes at a time when many voices have remained muted on the issue, and he joins the few prominent athletes unafraid to speak out.

This isn't the first time Kerem has voiced his concerns about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

In previous posts, the footballer expressed similar sentiments, standing firmly against the violence in the region.

With his latest message, he reinforces his solid support for the people of Palestine, urging an end to the bloodshed.

Since moving to Benfica from Istanbul-based side Galatasaray during the summer transfer window has scored four goals and recorded two assists in five games for the Portuguese club.

Flouting a U.N. Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire, Israel has continued a brutal offensive on Gaza following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last October.

More than 42,400 people have since been killed, most of them women and children, and over 99,000 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the Gaza Strip amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.