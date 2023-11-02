Footballers in England could potentially face legal action for using the Pro-Palestine phrase "River to the sea" on social media, according to the country's football governing body, the Football Association (FA) Wednesday.

"After careful consideration, we will be sending communications to all clubs, emphasizing that this phrase is considered offensive to many and should not be employed by players in their social media posts," said an anonymous FA spokesperson.

"If a football participant uses this phrase again, we will seek guidance from the police on how to address and respond to it," the spokesperson further added.

The FA's statement came in response to a social media post by Hamza Choudhury, a midfielder for Leicester City, who had deleted the "river to the sea" phrase.

Choudhury, 26, issued an apology on Monday, stating: "I'm sorry for any offense this has caused. I share the hope of people around the world that a peaceful resolution can bring an end to the ongoing suffering of innocent people in this conflict."

"From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" is a Palestinian slogan referring to the region between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea, encompassing Israel, the West Bank, and the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli military has escalated its air and ground operations in the Gaza Strip, which has endured continuous airstrikes since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7.

The conflict has resulted in over 10,500 casualties, including at least 9,061 Palestinians and over 1,538 Israelis.

In addition to the significant loss of life and displacement, the 2.3 million residents of Gaza are facing shortages of essential supplies due to the Israeli blockade.