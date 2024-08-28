English Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion has signed Turkish full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu from Fenerbahçe, the club announced Tuesday.

"We are pleased to confirm the signing of Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu from Fenerbahçe for undisclosed terms," Brighton said in a statement.

"Ferdi has agreed to a four-year contract with Albion until June 2028, subject to international clearance and a successful work permit application."

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler said he is "very excited" to sign Kadıoğlu, calling the 24-year-old "an excellent player and a great character."

"He has great ability, is a strong runner, and is very good at passing," Hurzeler said.

"He is predominantly a full-back and can play on the right or left side; he can also play in the center of midfield," the Brighton boss added.

Fenerbahçe said on Türkiye's Public Disclosure Platform (KAP) that Brighton will pay a 30 million euros ($33.5 million) transfer fee for Kadıoğlu, with an additional 5 million euro bonus depending on his performance at his new club.

The deal also includes a 10% sell-on clause, Fenerbahçe added.

Dutch-born Kadıoğlu began his career at NEC Nijmegen in the Netherlands before moving to Fenerbahçe in 2018, where he became a fan favorite.

He scored 18 goals and provided 22 assists in 204 appearances for Fenerbahçe.

Kadıoğlu earned 20 international caps for Türkiye and recently played in EURO 2024 from June to July. Türkiye reached the quarterfinals in Germany, where they were eliminated 2-1 by the Netherlands, a match Kadıoğlu participated in.