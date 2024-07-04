President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has rearranged his schedule to travel to Germany on Saturday, to watch the Euro 2024 quarterfinal match between the Crescent-Stars and the Netherlands.

Originally slated to attend the Informal Summit of Turkic States Heads of State in Shusha, Azerbaijan, Erdoğan has opted to cancel his participation, Turkish media outlets reported.

Deputy President Cevdet Yılmaz will attend in his stead.

Following the football match, Erdoğan will proceed to the United States for the NATO leaders summit, scheduled in Washington from July 9-11.

President Erdoğan, a fervent football enthusiast, has been closely monitoring the Crescent-Stars' Euro 2024 journey right from the beginning.

(L-R)FIFA president Gianni Infantino and UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin in the stands with Türkiye's Recep Tayyip Erdoğan during the UEFA Champions League final match between Manchester City and Inter Milan at Atatürk Olympic Stadium, Istanbul, Türkiye, June 10, 2023. (Getty Images Photo)

To bolster the spirits of "Bizim çocuklar" (Our kids), the Turkish leader has been personally calling the team after each match, delivering motivational and congratulatory messages.

Following the round of 16 match against Austria, a spotlight has fallen on Crescent-Stars star Merih Demiral due to his celebrated "wolf statue" gesture, prompting UEFA scrutiny.

This scrutiny has sparked a backlash from Turkish football supporters, who criticize UEFA's handling of the situation.

Unconfirmed local reports suggest that Erdoğan's visit to Germany may be tied to these developments, possibly signaling support for the Crescent-Stars.

Next up, Türkiye faces the Netherlands, aiming to recreate the magic of their Euro 2008 semifinal run.