Christian Eriksen is in stable condition in hospital and expected to be discharged soon after collapsing during Denmark’s abandoned friendly against Ukraine in Odense on Sunday, an incident that reignited global concern about the veteran midfielder’s heart condition nearly five years after his 2021 cardiac arrest.

The 34-year-old midfielder, currently with VfL Wolfsburg, fell to the turf in the 65th minute at Nature Energy Park after appearing to clutch his chest while the ball was out of play.

Medical staff rushed in within seconds as teammates from both Denmark national football team and Ukraine national football team formed a protective circle around him to shield the scene from cameras and preserve his privacy during treatment.

Eriksen regained consciousness shortly after receiving on-field care and was able to walk off the pitch with assistance before being taken by ambulance to Odense University Hospital.

Denmark's and Ukraine's players huddle to accompany Denmark's Christian Eriksen to a waiting ambulance during the football international friendly match between Denmark and Ukraine at Odense Stadium, Odense, Denmark, June 7, 2026. (AFP Photo)

The referee abandoned the match shortly afterward, with players from both sides later standing together in a show of solidarity as the stadium was cleared.

Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen, who also treated Eriksen during his 2021 collapse, delivered an early update on Monday confirming the midfielder was conscious, stable and “doing well under the circumstances.”

Boesen said Eriksen had already been in contact with family and medical staff and was expected to return home soon, though he stressed that a full medical evaluation was still underway to determine what triggered the episode.

While doctors have not confirmed the cause, early speculation within medical circles suggests Eriksen’s implanted cardioverter-defibrillator may have activated as designed.

The device, fitted after his 2021 cardiac arrest, continuously monitors heart rhythm and can deliver a shock if a dangerous irregularity is detected. Officials have not verified whether it played a role in Sunday’s incident.

The collapse immediately revived memories of June 2021, when Eriksen suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark’s European Championship opener against Finland in Copenhagen.

He was resuscitated on the pitch and later fitted with the device that allowed him to return to professional football after more than six months away from the game.

His comeback took him from Brentford FC to Manchester United FC, where he became an important midfield presence and added domestic trophies before moving to Wolfsburg in 2025.

He also reestablished himself as a key figure for Denmark, featuring at the 2022 World Cup and Euro 2024 despite the long shadow of his health history.

Denmark captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg said the reaction on the field was immediate and disciplined, describing how players quickly recognized the seriousness of the situation and allowed medical staff to take control. Coach Brian Riemer, who previously worked with Eriksen at Brentford, called the episode “extremely shocking,” adding that his personal connection to the midfielder made the moment especially difficult.

Outside the stadium, messages of support poured in from across football and Danish public life. Denmark’s prime minister Mette Frederiksen said she was relieved Eriksen was in stable condition and extended her thoughts to his family and teammates.

Former striker Nicklas Bendtner described the scene as distressing but said Eriksen walking off the pitch offered a measure of reassurance amid uncertainty. Even so, the incident has renewed broader discussion around cardiac screening in elite sport and the long-term risks for athletes competing with implanted heart devices.

As of Monday, Eriksen remains under observation in hospital. No timeline has been set for a return to football, and discussions involving his medical team, club officials, and national federation are expected once test results provide a clearer picture of his condition.