As Euro 2024 approaches, excitement mounts among the 24 nations vying for glory.

While solid defenses are crucial in tournament football and might as well win titles, goals ultimately decide games.

Here’s a detailed look at the top five teams with the best attacks heading into Euro 2024, based on club performances from the 2023-24 season.

5. Germany

Host nation Germany are aiming for a record fourth European Championship title, with an array of attacking talent at their disposal.

Julian Nagelsmann’s Die Mannschaft squad boasts 163 goals from their 26 players last season.

Despite no player surpassing the 20-goal mark, seven players scored at least 10 times.

Stuttgart loanee Deniz Undav, with 19 goals, and Hoffenheim’s Maximilian Beier, who netted 16, will challenge Kai Havertz and Niclas Fullkrug for the striker position.

Havertz impressed with 14 goals and seven assists for Arsenal, while Fullkrug added 16 goals and 10 assists for Borussia Dortmund.

Bundesliga Player of the Season Florian Wirtz recorded 18 goals and 20 assists for champions Bayer Leverkusen.

He will feature prominently alongside Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala (12 goals, eight assists) and Leroy Sane (10 goals, 13 assists).

Germany's İlkay Gündoğan runs with the ball during the international friendly match between Germany and Greece at Borussia Park Stadium, Moenchengladbach, Germany, June 7, 2024. (Getty Images Photo)

Joshua Kimmich, traditionally a midfielder, may offer creativity from right-back, supporting midfield maestros İlkay Gündoğan, Pascal Gross (both with 13 assists), and Toni Kroos (10 assists).

4. Spain

La Roja, also chasing a record fourth title, has a blend of youth and experience in their squad.

Luis de la Fuente’s team scored 166 goals collectively last season.

Spain players pose for a team picture during the international friendly match between Spain and Northern Ireland at Estadi de Son Moix, Mallorca, Spain, June 8, 2024. (Getty Images Photo)

Alvaro Morata led with 21 goals for Atletico Madrid and is expected to spearhead the attack, with competition from veteran Joselu (17 goals) and Mikel Oyarzabal (14 goals).

Barcelona’s 16-year-old sensation, Lamine Yamal, with seven goals and 10 assists, is a player to watch.

Dani Olmo (eight goals, five assists), Ferran Torres (11 goals, four assists), and Nico Williams (eight goals, 17 assists) will support the frontline.

Spain’s midfield is also potent, with Manchester City’s Rodri surprisingly contributing nine goals and 14 assists from a deep-lying role.

Villarreal’s Alex Baena (14 assists) and Bayer Leverkusen’s Alex Grimaldo (19 assists) are expected to be key creators.

3. France

Favorites to win Euro 2024, France boast a star-studded squad led by Kylian Mbappe.

The Real Madrid-bound striker scored 44 goals last season, accounting for over 26% of the 167 goals by Didier Deschamps’ squad. Antoine Griezmann, with 24 goals and eight assists, will play a deeper role, supporting Mbappe or Olivier Giroud (17 goals, nine assists).

France players celebrate during the International Friendly match between France and Luxembourg at Stade Saint-Symphorien, Metz, France, June 5, 2024. (Getty Images Photo)

Inter Milan’s Marcus Thuram, with 15 goals and 14 assists, hopes to make an impact, while PSG’s Ousmane Dembele (six goals, 14 assists), Randal Kolo Muani (12 goals, six assists), and Bradley Barcola (five goals, nine assists) add depth to the attack.

Les Bleus midfielders are less prolific, but full-backs Jonathan Clauss (five goals, 12 assists) and Theo Hernandez (five goals, 11 assists) provide additional offensive options.

2. Portugal

Portugal’s well-rounded squad includes the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored 44 goals in 45 games for Al-Nassr last season. Seven Portuguese players hit double figures in goals, with Diogo Jota, Rafael Leao, and Bruno Fernandes each scoring 15. Fernandes and Leao also contributed 14 and 13 assists, respectively.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo (L) in action during international friendly match between Slovenia and Portugal at Stozice Stadium, Ljubljana, Slovenia, March 26, 2024. (Getty Images Photo)

Leao will compete for a forward spot with Joao Felix (10 goals, six assists) and Bernardo Silva (11 goals, 10 assists). Porto’s Francisco Conceicao (eight goals, eight assists) might play a pivotal role as a substitute.

Midfielders Ruben Neves (seven goals, 12 assists) and Vitinha (nine goals, five assists) offer additional firepower, while full-backs Joao Cancelo (four goals, five assists) and Diogo Dalot (three goals, five assists) are expected to create chances from the flanks.

1. England

The Three Lions' attacking depth makes them a formidable opponent. Gareth Southgate’s squad amassed 242 goals last season, with seven players scoring at least 20 goals.

Harry Kane, with 44 goals and 12 assists for Bayern Munich, remains the talisman.

Should he be unavailable, Ollie Watkins, who scored 27 goals and provided 13 assists for Aston Villa, is a capable replacement.

Phil Foden, Premier League Player of the Season, scored 27 goals and added 12 assists for Manchester City, while Jude Bellingham, a Champions League winner with Real Madrid, contributed 23 goals and 13 assists.

Jude Bellingham (L) celebrates scoring England's second goal during the international friendly match between England and Belgium at Wembley Stadium, London, U.K., March 26, 2024. (Getty Images Photo)

Other notable attackers include Chelsea’s Cole Palmer (25 goals, 15 assists), Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka (20 goals, 14 assists), West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen (20 goals, 10 assists), Newcastle’s Anthony Gordon (12 goals, 11 assists), and Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze (11 goals, six assists).

Trent Alexander-Arnold, with three goals and nine assists, might play in midfield, while Kieran Trippier (11 assists) offers an attacking threat from set pieces and open play.