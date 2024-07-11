As Euro 2024 draws closer to its climactic finale in Berlin, the tournament has already treated fans to 50 exhilarating matches, boasting an impressive average of 2.28 goals per game, totaling 114 goals overall.

The most prolific scoring period? Minutes 16 to 30, witnessed a flurry of 23 goals during this thrilling phase of play.

Spain emerged as the tournament's top scorers with an impressive 13 goals, closely followed by Germany with 11 goals despite their quarterfinal exit.

The Netherlands, reaching the semifinals, secured third place with 10 goals, while Türkiye, exiting in the quarterfinals, claimed fourth with eight goals.

Meanwhile, England, now finalists, netted a total of seven goals, including two crucial strikes against Netherlands in the semis.

Looking ahead to the Berlin final, six players lead the goal-scoring charts with 3 goals each, including Spain's Dani Olmo and England's Harry Kane, setting the stage for an intense battle for the Golden Boot.

Joining Olmo and Kane at two goals apiece are Spain's Fabian Ruiz and England's Jude Bellingham, poised to make their mark in the final showdown.

Spain head into the final undefeated, winning all six of their matches, with a dramatic extra-time victory over hosts Germany in the quarters standing out as their toughest challenge.

Meanwhile, England's journey to the final saw them claim three victories out of six matches.

After a group stage of one win and two draws, they edged past Slovakia 2-1 in extra time in the round of 16, followed by a nerve-wracking penalty shootout win against Switzerland in the quarterfinals.

Their semifinal triumph over the Netherlands sealed their third victory in regular and extra time, propelling them to the grand finale.

In the assist department, Spain's rising star Lamine Yamal leads with three key assists, followed by 13 players, including Türkiye's Arda Güler, each contributing two assists.

Spain's Olmo and Fabian Ruiz are among those with two assists each, highlighting their playmaking prowess.

In the goalkeeper rankings, despite Georgia's exit in the round of 16, Mamardashvili leads with an impressive 29 saves in four matches, setting a high bar in the tournament. Türkiye's Mert Günok made 15 saves, while England's Pickford (14 saves) and Spain's Unai Simon (12 saves) are crucial figures heading into the final.