Manchester United and Arsenal go into the last roll of the Europa League group stage dice seeking wins to ensure fast-track entry to the last 16.

United will avoid the playoffs if it emerges from its trip to Real Sociedad the winner by two goals or more.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford were among the scorers in United's 3-0 win against Sheriff Tiraspol last week which left manager Erik ten Hag feeling upbeat.

"That's a good signal, a good message, and we can build on that," said the Dutchman whose rejuvenated side moved up to fifth in the Premier League with a 1-0 win over West Ham on Sunday, Rashford rejoicing in his 100th goal for the club.

"We need to go there and win by two goals to top the group so we're going to try and do that," said Rashford.

"It was our mission, our objective when we started the campaign, to top the group and that still stands."

Premier League leader Arsenal tops its group and is on more solid ground than Ten Hag's side, requiring a home win against Zurich or for PSV Eindhoven to stumble at Norwegian club Bodo/Glimt.

Mikel Arteta's table toppers dished out a five-goal thrashing to Nottingham Forest at the weekend, but the rout came at the cost of injury to winger Bukayo Saka.

Arteta is keen to seal the deal as group leaders on Thursday to avoid the post-World Cup burden of a two-legged playoff in February.

"For sure it is important because we have never played this many games after the World Cup," the manager said.

"Any games you can skip it's a big bonus. We have discussed that. For two reasons. One because you skip two matches and also because you miss some of the top teams."

Only group winners gain direct entry to the last 16. Runners-up face a knock-out round playoff against one of the eight teams, including Barcelona, parachuting into the competition from the Champions League.

Four sides – Real Betis, Union Saint-Gilloise, Freiburg and Ferencvaros – go into the concluding round of group matches for the continent's second-tier competition assured of their seat at the last 16 table.

Following a hard fought deadlock against Rennes, Turkish giant Fenerbahçe travels Krakow, Poland to finish off Dynamo Kyiv whom it edged 2-1 in the reverse fixture at Ülker Fenerbahçe Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium in Istanbul.

Michy Batshuayi and Joao Pedro of Fenerbahçe in action with Volodymyr Shepelev of Dynamo Kyiv during the Europe League Group B match round between Fenerbahçe and Dynamo Kyiv at Ülker Fenerbahçe Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium, Istanbul, Türkiye, Sept. 8, 2022. (Getty Images Photo)

The match will be played in Poland, a neutral ground due to the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflicts.

The Yellow Canaries need to maintain their advantage in Group B since finishing first ensures a direct entry and an easier draw in the round of 16.

Fenerbahçe is not the only Turkish powerhouse in action, as Süper Lig defending champion Trabzonspor hosts group leader Hungarian Ferencváros at the Şenol Güneş Stadium

The Bordeaux-Blue, Black Sea Storm is standing on the edge as a loss will drop the team into the UEFA Europa Conference League. However, a much needed triumph will propel it into the round of 16 playoffs. Not the most ideal scenario but not a catastrophe.

Nowhere are the stakes on Thursday higher than at Jose Mourinho's Roma who under the Portuguese coach claimed the inaugural Europa Conference League title last season, the club's first European honor.

But Mourinho needs to conjure up a home win from his Serie A outfit against Ludogorets to reach the playoffs as Group C runners-up.

Otherwise it's back to the Conference League for the only manager to have enjoyed success in all current UEFA competitions.

They came away defeated 2-1 by Thursday's opponents in the away fixture in Bulgaria and Roma forward Stephan El Shaarawy is only too aware of the task ahead.

"To pass the round, we still have to beat Ludogorets," said the Italy international.

"It's a one-on-one battle for second place. We will do our best in Rome," ventured Ludogorets' coach Ante Simundza.

Roma's city neighbor Lazio faces Feyenoord looking to avoid defeat to bag a top-two finish in Group F.

Elsewhere surprise early season Bundesliga leader Union Berlin kept alive its hopes of a place in the knockout round thanks to a 1-0 win over Braga last week.

That left the team chasing a playoff berth as runners-up if it beat Union St-Gilloise or Braga falls to Malmo.