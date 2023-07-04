The European football arena has been set ablaze with anticipation as the highly coveted Arda Güler finds himself at the center of a thrilling transfer saga.

European giants Barcelona, Real Madrid, and RB Leipzig are locked in an intense bidding war, amplifying the spotlight on Turkish football.

Güler, who burst onto the scene under Süper Lig giants Fenerbahçe during the 2022-23 season, now stands on the precipice of a monumental move to FC Barcelona.

Reports from Spanish and Catalan media outlets suggest that Barcelona, having tabled compelling offers to the 18-year-old midfielder, currently hold a decisive advantage over their archrivals, Real Madrid.

According to the Sport newspaper, while Güler's existing contract includes a release clause of 17.5 million euros ($18.5 million), Fenerbahçe has masterfully negotiated an enhanced fee, culminating in a substantial 23 million euro windfall for the Catalans.

An astronomical 10 million euros is earmarked to compensate Güler personally, including fees for his entourage.

Moreover, the proposed 5-year contract will be fortified by a jaw-dropping release clause soaring to an unprecedented 1 billion euros.

Both Barcelona and Fenerbahçe have reportedly reached a mutual agreement, giving Güler another year with the Yellow Canaries.

This arrangement underscores his desire to continue honing his skills in the familiar surroundings of Fenerbahçe, where he can command regular playing time and further refine his footballing prowess.

However, Mundo Deportivo issued a cautionary note, hinting that Barcelona's ability to register new players under Financial Fair Play regulations might pose a potential stumbling block.

As a result, Güler may opt to defer his much-anticipated move to Barcelona until the summer of 2024.

Leipzig loom large

Not to be outdone, RB Leipzig have decisively entered the race for Arda Güler, emerging as contenders alongside Barcelona and Real Madrid.

The German outfit, buoyed by their colossal 70 million euro sale of Hungarian virtuoso Dominik Szoboszlai to Liverpool, have officially thrown their hat into the ring for Fenerbahçe's burgeoning star.

RB Leipzig stand poised to match Güler's release clause of 17.5 million euros, utilizing the proceeds from Szoboszlai's departure, with additional bonuses anticipated to enhance the deal's allure.

The clouds of uncertainty surrounding Fenerbahçe's prodigious young star, Arda Güler, are gradually dissipating.

However, Barcelona's interest in the gifted footballer have intensified, as reports from unverified sources have suggested an eye-watering 23 million euro transfer fee heading Fenerbahçe's way.

This staggering figure is augmented by an array of commissions reaching around 10 million euros.

Barcelona's ambitious plan entails securing Güler's services with a five-year contract.

Praises for Güler

Renowned figures from the Turkish footballing fraternity have voiced their admiration for Arda Güler, whose recent performances have been nothing but awe-inspiring.

Turkish midfielder Arda Güler (L) celebrates scoring his team's second goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier group D football match against Wales at Samsun Yeni 19 Mayis stadium, Samsun, Türkiye, June 19, 2023. (AFP Photo)

Mesut Özil, Arda Turan, Nihat Kahveci, and others have expressed their thoughts on this young star.

Former Turkish international, Arda Turan showered Güler with praises saying, "May Arda Güler's career surpass mine by leaps and bounds. Witnessing the growth of such an unmistakable talent is an absolute joy."

Mesut Özil who also played for Fenerbahçe went on to call Güler the No. 10 of the future who would be better than him.

Tayfun Korkut said, "I see shades of Guti and Özil in Arda, but the resemblance to Guti is more pronounced. It would be beneficial for him to spend another year at Fenerbahçe, but if he chooses to leave, he must join a team that dominates possession and controls matches."

The legendary, Fatih Terim, speaking to Benfica President Rui Costa: "Don't miss out on Arda Güler. He is a remarkable talent with immense potential for growth. I wholeheartedly recommend securing his transfer. Don't let him slip away."

Eljif Elmas said, "Through my connections at Fenerbahçe, I've heard tremendous praise for Arda's character. I liken his style to that of Özil's. I hope to see him at esteemed clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona in the future."

Nuri Şahin also added, "Arda Güler stands among the finest talents of the past three decades. A truly exceptional player. He may very well become the leader of Türkiye's greatest generation."

Burak Yılmaz: "I anticipate great things from Arda Güler. We did him a disservice by burdening his career with comparisons to the 'Turkish Messi.'"

Hakan Çalhanoğlu: "Arda possesses the ability to transform games. The quality is undeniable. He is the number 10 of the future."

Emre Belözoğlu: "I've known Arda Güler since my time at Fenerbahçe, even before my current role as sporting director. He was just 15 years old, but even then, his strength was remarkable. He will turn 20 in a few seasons and already ranks among Europe's finest midfielders."

Nihat Kahveci: "I've played alongside renowned world stars, from Ronaldo to Zidane, and I've refrained from taking pictures with any of them. But my admiration for Arda knows no bounds. Every minute he plays is precious."