Exiting the Champions League at the round of 16 stages is always a cause for concern for a coach’s job prospects at Europe’s elite clubs, with their precarious positions often becoming even more dangerous.

Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain have earned reputations for burning through top coaches – including Carlo Ancelotti and Thomas Tuchel – and head into second-leg games trailing 1-0.

Graham Potter has been in charge at Chelsea for just six months though he is under pressure heading into Borussia Dortmund’s visit to Stamford Bridge on Tuesday.

Christophe Galtier has PSG leading the French league in his debut season, but elimination by Bayern Munich on Wednesday in Germany could put his job at risk.

Galtier is the seventh coach in less than 12 years of Qatari ownership in Paris. Before the takeover, no coach lasted four full seasons at a club with 31 different coaches in its 53-year history.

Job insecurity is not unusual among the European elite. For example, the eight coaches whose teams are in Champions League action this week have a combined service time of fewer than ten years.

That is less than Diego Simeone’s 11-plus years of coaching Atletico Madrid through a stable era that includes two La Liga titles, two Champions League finals – both lost to Real Madrid in games that went to extra time – and two Europa League titles.

Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti reacts ahead of the Spanish La Liga match against Atletico Madrid, Madrid, Spain, Feb. 25, 2023. (EPA Photo)

Rapid turnover in the dugout is working this season for Benfica, which is best set to advance from the four games this week, hosting Club Brugge on Tuesday with a 2-0 lead from the first leg in Belgium.

Coach Roger Schmidt is in his first season at Benfica as its fifth permanent or interim coach since the start of 2019.

AC Milan takes a 1-0 lead to Tottenham on Wednesday in the only game this week between teams that retain the same coach they had last season: Stefano Pioli and Antonio Conte.

Bayern-PSG reunion

The two clubs that helped stop the Super League project in 2021 by refusing to join have met in the knockout rounds of football’s elite club competition for the third time in four seasons.

Bayern won the 2020 final, and PSG eliminated the defending champion in the quarterfinals. That was the last time the away-goal rules were decisive in the Champions League before UEFA abolished it in 2021.

History repeated itself in Paris three weeks ago when Kingsley Coman scored the only goal for Bayern, just as the former PSG player had in the final three years ago.

Paris Saint-Germain coach Christophe Galtier and Marquinhos during UEFA Champions League round of 16 first Leg match against Bayern Munich at the Parc des Princes, Paris, France, Feb. 14, 2023. (Reuters Photo)

PSG has made many headlines since the first leg. Three straight wins in Ligue 1, including a 3-0 dismissal of rival Marseille, 11 goals scored, and Kylian Mbappe setting a club record with his 201st aged just 24. In addition, Lionel Messi was named the world’s best men’s player in FIFA’s annual awards.

However, Neymar will likely miss the Bayern game through injury, and right-back Achraf Hakimi is implicated in a criminal investigation of the alleged rape.

Bayern has also won 3-0 in a top-of-the-table game against Union Berlin and is back leading the Bundesliga under Julian Nagelsmann.

Bayern has won all seven Champions League games this season with six clean sheets and no goals conceded so far at home.

Chelsea’s challenge

Chelsea’s last chance to win a trophy this season might also be its best route to qualify for next season’s European competitions – a goal vital to balancing club finances.

A 1-0 win over Leeds on Saturday kept Chelsea in 10th place in the Premier League, trailing five points behind the likely cut-off to qualify for a lower-tier European competition.

Winning the Champions League ensures entry to next season’s competition regardless of domestic league placing. That was a route Chelsea relied on when it first became the European champion in 2012.

Chelsea had been on a six-game winless run, scoring only one goal, while Dortmund has surged since German football resumed in January after the World Cup.

Dortmund’s ten straight wins include a victory over Chelsea and a 2-1 win Friday over Leipzig, which faces Manchester City in the Champions League on March 14.

Dortmund coach Edin Terzic has been in post for just 10 months, though it is his second spell in charge at a club where he has worked at various levels for over a decade.

Benfica, Milan

Benfica has not been beyond the last-eight stage of the European Cup or Champions League since losing the 1990 final to Milan.

This might be the Portuguese league leader’s best chance since adding to two European titles won in 1961 and ’62. A sixth quarterfinals place since 1995 seems likely on Tuesday.

Belgian champion Brugge is a distant fourth in the domestic league with just two wins in 11 games under English coach Scott Parker since he was appointed in December.

Milan’s 1990 title was the fourth of its seven – behind only Madrid’s 14 – though it has not been to the Champions League quarterfinals since 2012.

Pioli is the veteran among Champions League coaches this week, now in his fourth season at Milan.