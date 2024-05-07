While the race for league titles in Europe's top five football countries – English Premier League, Spanish La Liga, Italian Serie A, German Bundesliga and French Ligue 1 – has ended, the battle for the golden boot continues.

Real Madrid in Spain, Inter Milan in Italy, Bayer Leverkusen in Germany and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in France have secured their respective league titles.

In England, however, the fight continues between leaders Arsenal and second-placed Manchester City, who have a game in hand.

In the Golden Boot race, the top scorers in the Bundesliga, Serie A, La Liga, and Ligue 1 are pulling away from their closest competitors.

Manchester City's Erling Haaland leads the Premier League's race with 25 goals, followed closely by Chelsea's Cole Palmer with 21 goals.

Other top scorers in the Premier League include Alexander Isak (Newcastle United) with 20 goals, Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) with 19 goals and Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) with 18 goals.

In La Liga, Artem Dovbyk of Girona leads the Pichichi race with 20 goals, followed by Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid) with 18 goals.

Other top scorers in La Liga include Robert Lewandowski and Alexander Sorloth (Villarreal) with 17 goals each, and Ante Budimir (Osasuna) with 16 goals.

Bayern Munich's Harry Kane leads the Bundesliga's race with an impressive 36 goals.

Serhou Guirassy (Stuttgart) follows with 25 goals, Lois Openda (Leipzig) with 24 goals, Deniz Undav (Stuttgart) with 18 goals and Ermedin Demirovic (Augsburg) with 15 goals.

In Serie A, Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez leads the Golden Boot race with 23 goals, followed by Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus) with 16 goals. Victor Osimhen (Napoli) follows with 15 goals, while Olivier Giroud (AC Milan) and Albert Gudmundsson (Genoa) have 14 goals each.

Kylian Mbappe of PSG leads Ligue 1's Golden Boot race with 26 goals.

Jonathan David (Lille) and Alexandre Lacazette (Olympique Lyon) follow with 17 goals each, while Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco) has 15 goals, and Pierre–Emerick Aubameyang (Olympique Marseille) has 14 goals.

As the season draws to a close, these top scorers will be looking to add to their tally and secure the prestigious Golden Boot award in their respective leagues.