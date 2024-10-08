Spanish football icon Andres Iniesta, 40, has officially hung up his boots, announcing his retirement in a tearful video posted on social media on Monday.

After a glittering career that spanned decades, Iniesta’s final chapter was with Emirates Club in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), where he played until his decision to retire.

Iniesta’s journey began at the Albacete youth academy before joining Barcelona's ranks in 1996.

Making his senior debut in 2002, the midfield maestro spent 16 years at Barcelona, scribing his name into the club’s illustrious history.

With 674 appearances, 57 goals and 135 assists, he helped Barcelona secure an array of silverware: nine La Liga titles, four UEFA Champions League crowns, six Copa del Rey trophies, seven Spanish Super Cups, three UEFA Super Cups, and three FIFA Club World Cups.

On the international stage, Iniesta's legacy is equally monumental.

A key player for Spain, he donned the national jersey 131 times, netting 14 goals, including the unforgettable strike that secured Spain’s 2010 World Cup triumph.

He also helped lead Spain to two European Championships, in 2008 and 2012, adding further prestige to his illustrious career.

His individual accolades include being named UEFA's Best Player in Europe in 2012.

In 2018, Iniesta embarked on a new adventure, joining Japan’s Vissel Kobe.

Over five years, he added three more trophies to his collection, scoring 26 goals and providing 25 assists in 134 appearances.

He then moved to Emirates Club in 2023, wrapping up his playing days after just one season.

In total, Iniesta played an astounding 885 matches, scoring 93 goals and delivering 161 assists across all competitions.