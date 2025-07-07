Former Croatia and Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic announced his retirement from professional football on Monday at the age of 37, closing the curtain on a 19-year journey that took him from Basel’s academy to the grand stages of the UEFA Champions League and the World Cup final.

In an emotional farewell letter shared on Instagram and X, Rakitic reflected on his remarkable career, writing: “Football, you gave me more than I ever dreamed of. You gave me friends, emotions, joy and tears. Now it’s time to say goodbye. Because even if I walk away from you, I know you’ll never walk away from me.”

Club career

Born in Rheinfelden, Switzerland, to Croatian parents, Rakitic began his professional journey with FC Basel in 2005.

He quickly rose through the ranks, making 34 appearances and scoring 11 goals, and helped the club lift the Swiss Cup in 2007.

That same year, he earned a move to Schalke 04, where his mix of technical skill and relentless work rate made him a standout in the Bundesliga.

Over four seasons, he tallied 12 goals and 16 assists in 97 games and played a key role in Schalke’s memorable 2010-11 Champions League semi-final run.

The true turning point in Rakitic’s career came in January 2011, when he joined Sevilla for 2.5 million euros ($2.9 million).

In just over three seasons, he blossomed into one of La Liga’s top midfielders, scoring 32 goals and providing 41 assists in 149 appearances.

In 2013, he was named club captain and led Sevilla to the 2013-14 UEFA Europa League title, where he earned man-of-the-match honors in the final.

His vision, leadership, and ability to dictate play from deep made him a sought-after talent across Europe.

Barcelona signed Rakitic in June 2014 for 18 million euros, ushering in the most decorated chapter of his career.

Over six years at the Camp Nou, he made 310 appearances, scored 35 goals, and provided 42 assists, becoming a key part of a midfield trio that included Sergio Busquets and Andres Iniesta.

His crowning moment came in the 2015 UEFA Champions League final, where he opened the scoring in a 3-1 victory over Juventus to seal Barcelona’s second historic treble.

Rakitic also won four La Liga titles, three Copa del Rey trophies, the FIFA Club World Cup, and two Spanish Super Cups.

His consistency, tactical awareness, and long-range shooting made him a mainstay in one of the greatest club sides in modern football.

In 2020, Rakitic returned to Sevilla, where he added a second Europa League medal to his collection in 2023.

Although his minutes diminished in later seasons, his influence in the dressing room and leadership on the pitch remained vital.

In January 2024, he moved to Saudi Arabia, joining Al Shabab on a short-term contract. He played 14 matches, scored three goals, and departed in June amid the club’s financial restructuring.

The final chapter of his playing career brought him back to Croatia.

In July 2024, Rakitic signed with Hajduk Split, his boyhood club, fulfilling a lifelong dream.

He featured in 28 matches during the 2024-25 season, scored four goals, assisted six more, and helped the team to a second-place league finish.

His final game, a 2-1 win over NK Osijek, ended with a 30-yard free-kick goal and a standing ovation from the home crowd.

International career

Internationally, Rakitic earned 106 caps and scored 15 goals for Croatia.

He was a pivotal figure in the team’s 2018 World Cup campaign, starting all seven matches and converting in the penalty shootouts against Denmark and Russia.

He also provided an assist in the final against France, a 4-2 loss that nonetheless marked Croatia’s greatest football achievement.

Rakitic participated in four European Championships and, alongside Luka Modric, anchored a golden generation of Croatian midfielders.

He retired from international football in 2020 to focus on his club career.

Rakitic’s retirement announcement comes at a time when several of his contemporaries, including Toni Kroos, have also stepped away from the game.

His decision reflects both the physical demands of elite football and a desire to spend more time with his family, particularly his wife Raquel and their two daughters.

He played much of his final season with minor injuries, including a recurring calf strain.

Tributes poured in from around the footballing world.

The Croatian Football Federation called him a national icon, while Barcelona praised him for “countless memories and a legacy that will last forever.” Spanish outlets like Marca and AS credited Rakitic with being one of the most intelligent and versatile midfielders of his era.

Rakitic’s legacy is rich in numbers, 714 club appearances, 95 goals, 131 assists and even richer in moments.

Whether it was scoring in a Champions League final, leading Sevilla to glory, or orchestrating play for Croatia on the world’s biggest stage, he was always composed, effective, and respected.

He could play as a deep-lying regista, an attacking playmaker, or a box-to-box engine, adapting to every system he was placed in.

At his peak, he averaged over 12 kilometers per game and rarely put a pass wrong.

Though he leaves the pitch behind, Rakitic won’t be far from football.

He is expected to take on a mentoring role at Hajduk Split’s academy and is in talks with beIN Sports to join their broadcast team.

A tribute match is being planned for 2026 in Split, possibly against Spain, to honor his contributions to club and country.