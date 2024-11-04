Sexual harassment charges against former French Football Federation (FFF) President Noel Le Graet have been dismissed, his lawyer informed Agence France-Presse (AFP) on Sunday.

Le Graet stepped down as head of the FFF in February 2023 after 11 years in the role, following a report from the Sports Ministry that condemned his "inappropriate public positions" and "inappropriate behavior toward women."

At that time, the Paris public prosecutor's office launched an investigation into allegations of moral and sexual harassment, which has now been closed.

A source said the proceedings were closed on Oct. 17 because the offenses were insufficiently serious.

Le Graet's lawyer, Thierry Marembert, confirmed the information to AFP.

"I welcome this decision, which recognizes my client's probity. The in-depth criminal investigation was able to verify that none of the accusations that had been hastily leveled against him held water," Marembert said.

Le Graet, who is 82, spoke to French newspaper Le Monde.

"It's a great relief. There's still a bit of anger deep inside me," the ex-president said. "I'm not at the stage of forgiveness, but I'm happy to have emerged from this affair with my head held high and to have restored a little of my honor."

Meanwhile, a libel case launched by Le Graet against then-Sport Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera, accusing her of "lying" about the report into Le Graet, continues. It is due to be heard on Dec. 3-4.