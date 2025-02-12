Luis Rubiales, former president of Spain's football federation, testified in court on Tuesday that player Jenni Hermoso had consented to the kiss on the mouth that sparked his trial for sexual assault and ignited a nationwide debate on sexism in women’s football.

“I’m absolutely certain she gave me her permission,” Rubiales said in Madrid court. “I asked her, ‘Can I give you a little kiss?’ and she said, ‘Alright.’ That’s exactly what happened.”

Rubiales, 47, faces sexual assault charges for kissing Hermoso at the 2023 World Cup awards ceremony in Sydney. He is also accused of attempting to pressure Hermoso, with the help of three other former federation officials, into publicly claiming the kiss was consensual.

While Rubiales maintains the kiss was mutual, Hermoso insists it was not. The incident, broadcast to millions and witnessed by an entire stadium, followed Spain’s Women’s World Cup victory, sparking outrage. It has fueled the “Me Too” movement within Spanish women’s football, where players are fighting against sexism and advocating for equal treatment with their male counterparts.

Asked whether he normally kissed people on the lips, Rubiales told the court the occasion and his long-standing relationship with Hermoso warranted it. He said he would do something similar with a male player or one of his daughters during New Year celebrations.

The prosecution is seeking a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for Rubiales. In Spain, individuals sentenced to less than two years can usually avoid prison time by paying damages, provided they have no prior convictions.

Alongside Rubiales, former women's national team coach Jorge Vilda, former Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) sporting director Albert Luque, and the RFEF's former head of marketing, Ruben Rivera, are also on trial for their suspected roles in pressuring Hermoso. They have also denied the charges.

After Spain beat England in Sydney on Aug. 20, 2023, Rubiales clutched his crotch in celebration at the final whistle while standing near Spain's Queen Letizia and her daughter, Princess Sofia.

Lifted off her feet

Later, during the medal presentation, Rubiales appeared to lift Hermoso off her feet, then grabbed her by the head and pulled her toward him to kiss her on the lips.

Rubiales said there was no sexual intent in the kiss and that he believed it did not constitute a crime. However, he said he realized almost immediately that the gesture was a mistake.

"I messed up, it's obvious at this point. I should have played a more institutional role," he said.

Testifying last week, Hermoso said she did not agree to the kiss and that the uproar had tainted what should have been one of the happiest days of her life. She said she was pressured to agree to a statement downplaying the kiss and that when she refused, Vilda approached her brother and told him her career would suffer if she did not help defuse mounting indignation on social media about the kiss.

Rubiales denied ordering Vilda to approach Hermoso's brother and said the former coach had done so "to help her."

A verdict in the case is expected in March, about a month after witness testimony ends.

Rubiales has cast himself as the victim of a campaign by "false feminists." He initially refused to step down as president of the federation but later relented and was subsequently banned by soccer’s governing body FIFA from all football-related activities for three years.