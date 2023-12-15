Faruk Koca, the former president of Ankaragücü, has been permanently banned by the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) for physically assaulting referee Halil Umut Meler.

Meler was approached and struck in the face by Koca following Monday night's Süper Lig match between Ankaragücü and Rizespor.

Koca was subsequently arrested, and the TFF, in announcing a range of disciplinary measures on its official website on Thursday night, stated that the 59-year-old has been banned in response to the incident, which has garnered global attention.

Meler had ejected one player from each side before Rizespor equalized in the seventh minute of injury time to force a 1-1 draw.

Koca ran onto the pitch after the game and struck the referee, who was then kicked by another person while on the ground.

Meler left the hospital on Wednesday after being treated for injuries, including a small fracture under his eye.

Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc stated on his X account on Tuesday that Koca had been arrested "for injuring and threatening a public servant due to his public duty."

Koca later announced his resignation as president via the Ankaragücü website.

Matches across all of Türkiye's leagues were suspended following the assault, and it has since been confirmed by the TFF – which has also fined Ankaragücü 54,000 pounds ($68,000) and ordered them to play five games behind closed doors among a number of sanctions following the incident – that they will resume next Tuesday.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino condemned the attack on Thursday, telling Sky Sports News: "Enough is enough, and this has to stop. I was shocked when I saw the images, like everyone else. You can be excited at a match, and you can feel for a team, but there is no way we can accept anything like that to happen."