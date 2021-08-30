Trabzonspor's forward line has some serious issues. While Gervinho, Djaniny, and Anthony Nwakaeme's anarchistic behaviors might seem exciting for the fans, but they are counterproductive. Their autonomous style disrupts organized attacks and leaves Trabzonspor vulnerable to counterattacks. However, given Abdullah Avcı has not intervened to solve this problem yet, he apparently trusts these players’ individual skills to solve his side's attacking woes.

The long balls that Anastasios Bakasetas delivers to both wings are also Avcı's decision. What does Avcı expect from this chaotic game? Is it possible to rationalize it in a repeatable, effective manner? Every pass to Gervinho is either lost, as he tries to dribble past defenders, or there are not enough players to support him in the final third. If these are the outcomes, what's the point of this plan?

To put it clearly, neither Marek Hamsik nor Anastasios Bakasetas is suitable for this direct game. Neither of them has the pace and power to keep up with a destabilized, explosive form of the game. Even if they do on certain occasions, they are just coincidences.

Especially against Roma, we saw how Mourinho used the vast spaces between the midfield and the final third while Trabzon attacked. Roma organized all its attacks by taking advantage of that gap.

The reason why this game can only be played with a very defensive and athletic team is that even if each long-ball sent forward is on target, the player who receives the ball is left alone. The team cannot multiply in the area where the ball is, so the chances of keeping possession decrease. Usually, such balls are eventually lost to the opponent, who then promptly passes it to the midfield since there is no resistance.

This is the reason why every team that plays against Trabzonspor, including Giresunspor last weekend, can easily reach Trabzonspor's penalty area.

However, if the ball is moved to the side with multiple players, instead of playing directly forward, it will be possible to move it inside without losing possession. In that case, since the team as a whole is settled in the opponent's half, lost balls can also be recovered quickly.

If Trabzonspor wants a dominant game to become champion, its defensive line must position itself further up. In order to press higher, midfielders must work in close range with the players of both regions. Leaving Berat Özdemir to cover the entire area between the defense and the midfield only increases the opponents' appetite.

Avcı should build a slower and multi-player offensive plan. Otherwise, Trabzonspor's every game will turn into Russian roulette.