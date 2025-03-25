The future of Real Madrid's young star Arda Güler remains a hot topic, with ongoing debates over his playing time and potential departure.

Despite impressing with the Turkish national team, particularly in their recent 3-0 win against Hungary in the UEFA Nations League, where he scored a goal, Güler’s future at the Spanish giants is uncertain.

Spanish journalists weighed in on Güler’s situation, analyzing his performance at Real Madrid and his relationship with Hungary's skipper Dominik Szoboszlai.

While Güler has shown flashes of brilliance, questions about his ability to secure regular playing time continue to dominate discussions.

Juan de Dios Perez (Estadio Deportivo)

“The problem is not Arda Güler – it’s Real Madrid itself. The club’s competitive nature means that players who don’t consistently perform at the highest level struggle to earn minutes. Güler may need to go out on loan to gain experience, similar to Brahim Diaz, who went from Manchester City to Real, and then Milan twice on loan. If Real Madrid can’t get the most out of Arda, they will ultimately fall short of their goals.”

Cesar Manuel Sevilla (Madridista Real)

“The tension between Arda Güler and Szoboszlai has reached personal levels. Szoboszlai should be told that Arda’s position is currently filled and that he will not get the same opportunities as Arda, whose development potential far exceeds Szoboszlai’s,” Sevilla said.

Javier Carrasco Chirin

“Arda needs more playing time at Real Madrid, but his position is crowded. With players like Bellingham and Brahim ahead of him, perhaps a move to another club next season could be his best option,” Chirin explained.

Mario de la Riva (Diario AS)

“The issue lies in Arda’s ability to seize the opportunities given by Ancelotti. Real Madrid demands the highest level of performance, and Arda has failed to capitalize on his chances recently. Last season, he was a revelation; this season, he has fallen short of expectations. What was once a player fans wanted to see in the starting XI is now someone many believe doesn’t belong in the squad,” de la Riva said.

As Real Madrid continues to have high expectations for their young players, the possibility of a loan move looms large for Güler.

Inter Milan, often a popular destination for loaned Real Madrid players, could provide him with the playing time he desperately needs in one of Europe’s most competitive leagues.

The move could help Arda develop and showcase his abilities, potentially leading to a permanent place at Madrid – or another top European club.