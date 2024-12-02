Eyüpspor manager Arda Turan praised his team's efforts after a 2-2 Süper Lig draw with Galatasaray on Sunday.

In his post-match comments, Turan expressed gratitude to the Galatasaray officials and supporters for their warm reception, including club president Dursun Özbek, Sportif A.Ş. Vice President İbrahim Hatipoğlu, and the fans.

Turan, reflecting on the match, acknowledged the challenge of playing against a team as strong as Galatasaray.

"It wasn’t easy to face such a big team. We tried our best to hold the game and counter their pressing. We knew they would try to press us individually, and we attempted to exploit spaces behind their defense. We were aware they'd tire out, but some of their key players are hard to stop. I’m proud of the performance, despite some challenges in our defensive setups. We could’ve won had we played the right moments better. Considering our injuries and suspensions, earning a point here is an achievement," Turan said.

The 37-year-old manager emphasized the importance of commitment to Eyüpspor’s shirt.

"We must honor the education we’ve received from this club by giving everything for the shirt. This is how we approach our work. We earn our living at Eyüpspor, and we’ll keep fighting on the pitch. I’ve grown used to carrying burdens, and I hope we emerge stronger," he added.

Turan, who had emotional moments playing against his former team as a rival coach, stated, "As a leader, it's important to stay focused on the game and create solutions. This is where I grew up – this is home. Showing our fight here meant a lot."

Discussing his team's defensive strategy, Turan noted that sometimes maintaining solid defense is crucial.

"We aimed to shorten our team's height and prevent them from exploiting space. When Ziyech and Batshuayi came on, we had to adjust our positioning. This league can be tough for older players, and defense will often be key for us. Last season, possession was everything; this season, we have to adapt."

On his former player Metehan Baltacı, Turan expressed admiration for his development. "Metehan was raised by Galatasaray, and we’ve given him more opportunities to showcase his talents. With Okan Buruk's guidance, he’s become exceptional. I see him as the future of the national team’s defense, and I also see a bit of Bülent Korkmaz in him."

Addressing a question about the referee's performance, Turan called for improvements. "The standard of refereeing must rise. We can't progress with the current level. If we want growth, the standards for fouls need to be developed."

Looking ahead, Turan reiterated that survival in the league remains the top priority. "If we stay up, we’ll have room to grow. Afterward, we’ll make adjustments to our squad. Our players are valuable, but we’re already planning for the future."

Turan also highlighted the individual performances of his players in such a high-stakes match. "In games like these, heroes emerge. To win against Galatasaray, you need to be at your best. Dorukhan fought through a long-term knee injury, and Tayfur, despite psychological challenges after the Beşiktaş match, performed admirably."

Finally, Turan responded to Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk’s comments about his players spending too much time on the ground.

"We have the utmost respect for Okan Buruk, one of the greatest coaches in Galatasaray’s history. We come from the same place, and we always show good intentions. There were 6 minutes of added time, and though I’m a Galatasaray fan, I’ll always defend my players' dignity," Turan concluded.