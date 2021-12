Barcelona will face Napoli in the Europa League knockout round playoff stage after the Catalan giant crashed out of the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2000/01.

Xavi Hernandez's Barca will continue its European campaign in the second-tier competition, with the winner of its tie with Napoli advancing to the last 16.

The draw for the play-off round, introduced this season as part of a slimmed-down Europa League format, includes the eight runners-up from the group stage and the eight third-placed teams from the Champions League.

Borussia Dortmund was paired together with Rangers in Monday's draw, while record six-time winner Sevilla take on Dinamo Zagreb.

The UEFA Europa League 2021/22 Knockout Playoff Round Draw in Nyon, Switzerland, Dec. 13, 2021. (Reuters Photo)

Porto will play Lazio and RB Leipzig was drawn alongside Real Sociedad. The first legs will take place on Feb. 17 and the return matches on Feb. 24.

The eight Europa League group winners qualified directly for the round of 16. West Ham United, Monaco, Lyon and Bayer Leverkusen are among those teams.

"I'd say that our glass is completely full: Barcelona v Napoli and then Napoli v Barcelona will be two great matches at Champions League level!" tweeted Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis.

Napoli and Barca met in the last 16 of the 2019/20 Champions League, with Barca advancing 4-2 on aggregate.

The away goals rule has been removed from this season's European competitions, so ties level after 180 minutes will go to extra time, and then penalties if needed.